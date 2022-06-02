DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 02, 2022

Gunman kills four in Oklahoma medical centre, police say

Reuters Published June 2, 2022 - Updated June 2, 2022 10:25am
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting at the Warren Clinic in Tulsa, Oklahoma. — Reuters
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting at the Warren Clinic in Tulsa, Oklahoma. — Reuters
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting at the Warren Clinic in Tulsa, Oklahoma. —Reuters
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting at the Warren Clinic in Tulsa, Oklahoma. —Reuters

A man armed with a rifle and a handgun killed four people inside a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Wednesday before fatally shooting himself, police said, in the latest of a series of mass shootings to rattle the United States.

Police arrived at the St Francis Hospital campus three minutes after receiving a call about the shooting on Wednesday afternoon and followed the sound of gunfire up to the Natalie Building's second floor, Tulsa deputy police chief Eric Dalgleish told reporters.

The officers made contact with the victims and the suspect five minutes later, Dalgleish said.

Police responses have come under increased scrutiny after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in a Texas school classroom last week while officers waited outside for nearly an hour.

Asked by reporters whether police had refreshed training or thinking about active shooters after the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, Dalgleish said: "I think that's probably fresh on everyone's minds."

"I will say Tulsa revisits that topic regularly. I was very happy with what we know so far regarding the response of our officers," Dalgleish said.

Wednesday's incident in Tulsa came on the heels of mass shootings that have reignited debates about gun control. Two weeks before the Uvalde shooting, a white gunman killed 10 people at a supermarket in a Black neighbourhood in Buffalo, New York.

Police in Tulsa said they were trying to determine the suspect's identity, who they estimated was aged between 35 and 40, and had no details yet on his motive.

The Natalie Building contains doctors' offices including an orthopaedic centre, Dalgleish said, adding he believed the victims included employees and patients.

The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting and offered support to state and local officials in Tulsa, a city of some 411,000 people that sits around 100 miles (160 km) northeast of the capital Oklahoma City.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anonymouseee
Jun 02, 2022 10:42am
Sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad Ghaffar
Jun 02, 2022 10:55am
The problem in US is more of Psychiatric illness ...... but they only talk about gun controls
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 02, 2022 10:56am
Ban the guns.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 02 Jun, 2022

Ready for elections?

It appears from recent developments that system is ready for general election, even if timeline for polls remains moot.
02 Jun, 2022

Increasing food prices

THE low-middle-income families, who usually purchase their groceries from government-run utility stores to save...
02 Jun, 2022

Russian oil

AS high global oil prices hit all sectors of the economy, and with more petroleum price shocks in the pipeline, the...
01 Jun, 2022

Sour grapes

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s abortive Azadi March has him blaming many things for his decision to abandon, ...
01 Jun, 2022

New governor

THE appointment of Balighur Rehman as new Punjab governor after weeks of political wrangling between the president...
A ghastly crime
Updated 01 Jun, 2022

A ghastly crime

The incident has left women the message that without the ‘protection’ of a man, they are easy prey.