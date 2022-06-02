Balochistan govt official gets seven years in jail for graft

QUETTA: An accountability court on Wednesday convicted a Grade-20 official of the Balochistan government, Ali Gul Kurd, in a corruption case involving billions of rupees and awarded him seven-year prison term with a fine of Rs642 million.

After the announcement of the judgement, the former managing director of Pasni Fish Harbour was arrested and shifted to Quetta district jail.

Judge Aftab Ahmed Lone also issued directives for confiscating his properties, including commercial plazas and land.

Prosecutor Mohammad Dawood Jan represented the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during the proceedings. During the investigation conducted by NAB, it was revealed that Mr Kurd, the then director general of treasury and accounts department, had built four commercial plazas worth billions of rupee on Samangali Road, a posh area in the city.

According to NAB, the convict had acquired several acres of land situated in Quetta and Mastung district, 90 flats and 25 shops and a marriage hall.

He started government service in Grade-17 after clearing the Balochistan Public Service Commission examination in 1995 and also held the positions of director of Provincial Disaster Management Authority and of Sports Board. Recently, he was asked to report to the Services and General Administration Department.

A few weeks ago, the accountability court convicted Imran Gachki, a serving secretary of the Balochistan government, in a corruption case.

Under NAB rules, a convict is disqualified for 10 years from holding any public office or contesting election and is also not allowed to avail any financial facility in the form of loan or advance from any bank or financial institution for a period of 10 years.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2022