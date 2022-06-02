Ex-NA speaker Qasim Suri's brother accused of illegally occupying entertainment zone in F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD: The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has claimed that the brother of former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser was illegally possessing a mega entertainment zone and bowling club in F-9 Park for the last two years.

The facility, spread over three acres, has become one of the main attractions for visitors to the park, particularly on weekends as there is a swimming pool, bowling club, restaurants, shops, play area and gaming zone.

The Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) of the MCI not only made this accusation but also moved an application to Margalla police station on Wednesday demanding registration of a first information report (FIR) against Adnan Qaiser and Mohammad Fazal and Co.

According to the DMA, it had leased out the mega zone facility to Liaquat Ali and Co on Nov 29, 2019 for a period of two years.

MCI approaches Margalla police station; Adnan Qaiser claims he is only managing the place

However, after sometime, the directorate was informed by people in the company that Mr Qaiser and Mohammad Fazal and Co took over the club.

“The matter was thrashed and it was revealed that Mohammad Fazal and Adnan Qaiser …. are holding illegal occupation of the bowling club and they owe Rs146,468,200 (approximately Rs14.6 million),” read the DMA’s letter, available with Dawn.

On the other hand, sources said that there was “something fishy” behind this move as DMA was well aware that the said facility was being run by Fazal and Co for the last two years.

The property was leased to Liaquat Ali and Co and it was their responsibility to keep a hold over it, they said, adding that this company paid first year’s rent, which was around Rs62 million in advance, but it did not pay anything thereafter as it had stated that the facility had been taken over by Fazal and Co and Mr Qaiser.

“If Adnan Qaiser and Fazal and Co illegally took over the mega zone and bowling club, then this case is between Liaquat Ali and Co, and a third party. We should have taken action against Liaquat Ali and Co, who is our defaulter,” said an official of the DMA.

When contacted, DMA Director Shakil Arshad said Fazal and Co and Mr Qaiser had been using the facility and whenever DMA tried to get possession of it, they resisted.

“They have been claiming that they were given the power of attorney by Liaquat Ali this,” Mr Arshad said.

“Besides writing against the ex-NA speaker’s brother and Fazal and Co to police, we have also moved a case to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) magistrate for recovery of outstanding amount from our lessee,” the DMA director said, adding that he had joined the directorate a few months ago, so he was not aware about the illegal possession.

When contacted, Adnan Qaiser made it clear that he had nothing to do with the mega zone, adding that he had been serving in the club as its manager.

“My friends Fazal and Liaquat in 2019 won the contract of running the facility for two years,” he said.

“Earlier, DMA was getting Rs3,500,000 only as annual rent. But my friends got the facility against a whopping Rs62 million per annum for two years and deposited one year’s rent in advance,” he said, adding that due to spread of Covid-19, the facility remained closed for many months and we moved the court to get relief.

“I do agree, Liaquat is the lessee but payment was made by my friend Fazal and we also have the affidavit, which Liaquat submitted before a court in Mardan, stating that the facility would be run by Fazal, but now he (Liaquat) is denying this,” he claimed.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2022