DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 02, 2022

Punjab cabinet approves Rs200bn flour subsidy

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 2, 2022 - Updated June 2, 2022 09:36am

LAHORE: The maiden meeting of Punjab cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs200 billion subsidy on flour to ensure the commodity will be available to the masses at Rs490 per 10kg bag in the province.

The eight-member cabinet’s meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz at the CM secretariat also approved the constitution of new board of Punjab Mass Transit Authority with Khwaja Ahmad Hasaan as its vice-chairman.

The meeting also approved provision of wheat to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government as a gesture to promote inter-provincial harmony and strengthen the bonds of national unity. It also allowed procurement of one million metric tons of wheat from Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco).

It also approved ex-post facto approval of Ramazan Package-2022 and reconstitution of cabinet standing committees for finance, development and legislation.

The chief minister said providing relief to the masses was the top priority of the government in the backdrop of a struggling economy. He regretted delay in formation of the cabinet because of the hurdles created by former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and President Dr Arif Alvi.

Minister Attaullah Tarar said more members would be inducted into the cabinet in coming days. The PML-N led government has planned to have up to 20 more members in the cabinet. After all 25 defecting members of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) have been de-seated, the PML-N wants to restrict the size of the cabinet to 25.

The de-seated PTI members are seeking PML-N tickets to contest the by-polls to be held on July 17. The PML-N has yet to announce the party tickets for the defectors.

Meanwhile, Mr Hamza also visited the house of Kashif Mubin (18), who died after being injured by kite string in Misri Shah, and condoled with his family.

He said a strict legislation would be enacted to stop the menace of kite flying in the province.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2022

