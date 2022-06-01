NA loses six seats in preliminary delimitation

ISLAMABAD: The ECP issued preliminary lists of national and provincial assembly constituencies on Tuesday, revising the National Assembly seats from 342 to 336.

The fresh delimitation has decreased the number of National Assembly general seats from 272 to 266 as per law. Women and minority seats will remain unchanged at 60 and 10, respectively.

As for provinces, Punjab will have 141 general seats in the National Assembly, Sindh 61, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 45, and Balochistan 16. Islamabad will have three seats.

An NA constituency in KP has been demarcated at 788,933 people, Islamabad 667,789, Punjab 780,069, Sindh 784,500, and Balochistan 77,946.

The schedule for delimiting the constituencies was announced in April, days after the ECP expressed inability to conduct general elections before October.

The commission cited legal hitches in conducting elections, including the absence of delimitation, inviting scathing criticism from the then ruling PTI.

The ECP will hear and decide all objections from July 1 to July 30 and the final list of constituencies will be published on Aug 3.

