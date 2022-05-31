DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 31, 2022

Meeting of Pak-China business forum planned

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 31, 2022 - Updated May 31, 2022 09:32am

ISLAMABAD: The first meeting of the steering committee on the Pak-China Business and Investment Forum will be held in Islamabad next month, the Board of Investment (BoI) announced on Monday.

Leading companies from the two countries will participate in the event and sign several memoranda of understanding and joint ventures, bringing in substantial foreign direct investment.

In this regard, the BoI and the All Pakistan Chinese Enterprise Association convened a meeting of the Pak-China Business and Investment Forum in Islamabad and finalised the modalities and programme for the first steering committee meeting.

The Pak-China Business and Investment Forum was launched in January this year and was praised by President Xi Jinping in a Pakistan-China joint statement in February.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

31 May, 2022

Talking to TTP

If TTP's demands are met, it would amount to a surrender of the state’s authority over parts of the erstwhile tribal belt.
31 May, 2022

Abducted citizens

IT is a bold step; one that seems intended to force a much-needed breakthrough on an issue that has remained a...
31 May, 2022

Tackling polio resurgence

The emergence of as many as six polio cases since April in North Waziristan district, after a hiatus of 15 months,...
Ayodhya’s ghosts
Updated 30 May, 2022

Ayodhya’s ghosts

THE demolition of Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid in 1992 was an epochal moment in the post-independence history of India....
30 May, 2022

Wheat imports

THAT the lowest price the Trading Corporation of Pakistan, which is out to purchase half a million tonnes of wheat...
30 May, 2022

A moment of joy

IN the midst of a torrid summer, with the political temperature spiking and dark clouds gathering on the economic...