Meeting of Pak-China business forum planned

ISLAMABAD: The first meeting of the steering committee on the Pak-China Business and Investment Forum will be held in Islamabad next month, the Board of Investment (BoI) announced on Monday.

Leading companies from the two countries will participate in the event and sign several memoranda of understanding and joint ventures, bringing in substantial foreign direct investment.

In this regard, the BoI and the All Pakistan Chinese Enterprise Association convened a meeting of the Pak-China Business and Investment Forum in Islamabad and finalised the modalities and programme for the first steering committee meeting.

The Pak-China Business and Investment Forum was launched in January this year and was praised by President Xi Jinping in a Pakistan-China joint statement in February.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2022