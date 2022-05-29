DAWN.COM Logo

Sherry Rehman warns of 50pc cut in mango output

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 29, 2022 - Updated May 29, 2022 09:06am
Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman addresses a press conference — DawnNewsTV/File
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Saturday warned of 50pc cut in production of mangos in the country due to the changing climate.

“Pakistan ranks 5th mango producing countries in the world. But this year, due to severe water shortage and rising temperature, mango production is expected to decline by 50pc,” Sherry Rehman told media.

This year, most parts of Sindh face a shortage of more than 60pc agricultural water.

Decline in mango production would have a negative impact on the income of farmers and all those involved in the business, Sherry Rehman said adding, “The effects of climate change are now being felt in our economy and in our daily lives. For the future, we must ensure fair distribution of water and precautionary measures.”

Every year, Pakistan produces about 1.8 million tons of mangos, which will halve this year. “A 50pc reduction in mango production in Sindh and Punjab in just one year was a matter of concern for all of us,” she said.

According to the ministry of climate change, the minister Senator Sherry Rehman had been warning of severe water shortage and heat waves, which would severely damage mango production.

She also cautioned that water shortages and heat waves, which were several days of warm temperatures in a row, were likely to become regular features in the coming years.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2022

ilyas kashmiri
May 29, 2022 09:22am
mangos eyebrows are disbalance in this season ..
Reply Recommend 0
Shaukat Nizamani
May 29, 2022 09:28am
PPP is at helm of affairs in Sindh. Mismanagement and water theft is order of the day here.
Reply Recommend 0
dAANISH
May 29, 2022 09:52am
PPP and PML-N in government for last 30 years, why you have not built any dams. Stop fooling citizens of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
May 29, 2022 09:55am
At least there is someone in this regime who is highlighting real issues
Reply Recommend 0

