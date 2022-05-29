Sherry Rehman warns of 50pc cut in mango output

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Saturday warned of 50pc cut in production of mangos in the country due to the changing climate.

“Pakistan ranks 5th mango producing countries in the world. But this year, due to severe water shortage and rising temperature, mango production is expected to decline by 50pc,” Sherry Rehman told media.

This year, most parts of Sindh face a shortage of more than 60pc agricultural water.

Decline in mango production would have a negative impact on the income of farmers and all those involved in the business, Sherry Rehman said adding, “The effects of climate change are now being felt in our economy and in our daily lives. For the future, we must ensure fair distribution of water and precautionary measures.”

Every year, Pakistan produces about 1.8 million tons of mangos, which will halve this year. “A 50pc reduction in mango production in Sindh and Punjab in just one year was a matter of concern for all of us,” she said.

According to the ministry of climate change, the minister Senator Sherry Rehman had been warning of severe water shortage and heat waves, which would severely damage mango production.

She also cautioned that water shortages and heat waves, which were several days of warm temperatures in a row, were likely to become regular features in the coming years.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2022