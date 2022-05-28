Maryam urges SC to stay away from ongoing political tussle

LAHORE: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif has urged the Supreme Court to stay away from the prevailing political tussle to prevent deepening of the impression that it is partial in the current situation.

In a series of tweets on her Twitter account on Friday, she said the ‘Fitna’ Khan (ex-premier Imran), who was abusing the Supreme Court a few days ago, wanted to accomplish his agenda of chaos by taking cover of the apex court.

The SC would have to be cautious and stay away from this political battle; otherwise, the impression of [its] partiality would strengthen, which would be harmful to the judiciary as an institution, Maryam warned.

She had earlier held the Supreme Court’s decision to allow Imran Khan enter Islamabad as responsible for rioting in the federal capital two days ago.

Maryam Nawaz said the mental condition of the wretched [the PTI chairman] was pathetic since he could hardly assemble 20,000 workers against claims of two million people [for the march] as the masses rejected him.

About the former prime minister’s claims that the people could not join the march because of police barricades, Ms Sharif said a [real] revolution would find its own way and could not be checked by police.

A revolution running away on seeing police should drown itself to death [in shame], she said, adding there were only 10,000 spectators against the claims of three million. Quoting the Urdu proverb khisiani billi khamba noche (meaning an embarrassed person tends to vent his feelings by quarrelling], she said ‘the embarrassed cat has a pole to scratch’ but this ‘semi-insane person’ lacked even this facility. “It is better to keep oneself away from the media in such a mental condition,” she said, apparently in a reference to the abrupt ending of the presser by Imran Khan on some hard questions by the newsmen.

Commenting on a video clip in a tweet in which the PTI chairman along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had been shown visiting the family of a deceased party worker, Maryam Nawaz quipped that he should have visited the families of the law-enforcers who fell prey to the mischief of this ‘mischief-monger’ and died at the hands of his rioting workers and armed gangs, seeking forgiveness while confessing his ‘sin’.

Chiding Imran Khan for failing to correctly speak the word Hudaibiya and read Darood, she advised him to refrain from the ‘Islamic touch’.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2022