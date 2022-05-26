Dam projects put on hold

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has cancelled the pre-qualification process for building two water storage dam projects in the southern Awaran district and western Panjgur district in view of technical grounds and orders of the Balochistan High Court.

Through advertisements, project directors of the two dams have announced that the pre-qualification process, opened on Feb 16, has been cancelled “due to unavoidable circumstances”.

Secretary Irrigation Balochistan Abdul Fatah Bhangar told Dawn the process was announced three months ago through the website of the Balochistan Public Procure­ment Regulatory Authority. How­ever, it was cancelled in view of the observation and directives of the Balochistan High Court, he said. He said the process would be reissued soon after reviewing the conditions and technical issues.

“The government has not abandoned these projects,” he said, adding that building these two dams was necessary to address water shortage in Awaran and Panjgur districts. Five other water storage dams are also under construction in different districts of Balochistan, including Grok dam in Kharan, Gishkaur dam in Turbat, Balozai dam in Qila Saifullah, Winder dam in Lasbela, and Saul dam in Pasni.

Mr Bhangar hoped the projects would be completed in time and the dams would address the shortage of drinking water in these districts besides bringing more areas under cultivation.

The APP news agency reported in March that out of the 100 dams announced by the federal government to be built in Balochistan, at least 64 had been completed.

