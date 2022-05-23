Orange Line bus depot in Karachi yet to be completed

KARACHI: Calling it a “temporary arrangement”, the Sindh government has moved all the 20 buses of Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to the federal government’s Green Line Bus Service depot in Surjani Town as its depot near Bananas Chowk was yet to be completed.

An official said that the imported buses from China were moved from Karachi Port to Surjani Town depot of the Green Line Bus Service as the similar facility at Banaras Chowk was not ready.

However, he claimed that the depot at Banaras Chowk would be completed within a week and the Orange Line buses were moved to Surjani Town only to avoid damages at the port.

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon visited Abdul Sattar Edhi BRT Orange Line corridor on Sunday and reviewed the pace of ongoing civil infrastructure work, including completion of bus depot and stations.

A statement said that the minister directed the officials that in any case, the civil work should be completed by May 30.

“All works, including construction of underground fuel tank, wastewater plant, shed at the depot, installation of lifts and accelerator should be completed in time,” said Mr Memon, who also holds the portfolio of transport.

He also issued directives that components of accelerator should be imported from China by air instead of sea to save time.

He said that the officers of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority should monitor the work round the clock and report should be submitted to him after every two hours.

Published in Dawn, May 23rd, 2022