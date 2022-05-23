DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 23, 2022

Orange Line bus depot in Karachi yet to be completed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 23, 2022 - Updated May 23, 2022 09:32am

KARACHI: Calling it a “temporary arrangement”, the Sindh government has moved all the 20 buses of Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to the federal government’s Green Line Bus Service depot in Surjani Town as its depot near Bananas Chowk was yet to be completed.

An official said that the imported buses from China were moved from Karachi Port to Surjani Town depot of the Green Line Bus Service as the similar facility at Banaras Chowk was not ready.

However, he claimed that the depot at Banaras Chowk would be completed within a week and the Orange Line buses were moved to Surjani Town only to avoid damages at the port.

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon visited Abdul Sattar Edhi BRT Orange Line corridor on Sunday and reviewed the pace of ongoing civil infrastructure work, including completion of bus depot and stations.

A statement said that the minister directed the officials that in any case, the civil work should be completed by May 30.

“All works, including construction of underground fuel tank, wastewater plant, shed at the depot, installation of lifts and accelerator should be completed in time,” said Mr Memon, who also holds the portfolio of transport.

He also issued directives that components of accelerator should be imported from China by air instead of sea to save time.

He said that the officers of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority should monitor the work round the clock and report should be submitted to him after every two hours.

Published in Dawn, May 23rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

23 May, 2022

Defection rulings

By setting aside the existing law to prescribe their own solutions, the institutions haven't really solved the crisis at hand.
23 May, 2022

Spirit of the law

WOMEN’S right to inheritance is often galling for their male relatives in our patriarchal society. However, with...
23 May, 2022

Blaming others

BLAMING the nebulous ‘foreign hand’ for creating trouble within our borders is an age-old method used by the...
Updated 22 May, 2022

Back in the game?

WITH the new government struggling to make crucial decisions independently, Pakistan’s ‘parallel governance...
22 May, 2022

Currency concerns

IN the midst of the power struggle in the country, the rupee slid past 200 to a dollar in the interbank market last...
Updated 22 May, 2022

Shireen Mazari’s arrest

Abuse of power can never be condoned, regardless of who it targets or from where it emanates.