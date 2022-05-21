DAWN.COM Logo

Lahore court extends interim bail of PM Shehbaz, Hamza in Rs16bn money laundering case

Rana Bilal Published May 21, 2022 - Updated May 21, 2022 04:52pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives at a special court in Lahore on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives at a special court in Lahore on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

A special court in Lahore extended on Saturday the interim bail of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz until May 28 in the hearing of a Rs16 billion money laundering case against them.

However, presiding judge of the Special Court (Central-I), Ijaz Hassan Awan, issued arrest warrants for Suleman Shahbaz, Tahir Naqvi and Malik Maqsood in the case, as they were not present. The hearing was subsequently adjourned until May 28.

Shehbaz and Hamza were set to be indicted in the case in the previous hearing on May 14 but it was delayed because the prime minister was in the UK and postponed his return to the country in order to visit the UAE to offer condolences over the death of its president.

At the outset of the hearing, Judge Awan observed that conditions outside the court were "not good", referring to security personnel obstructing the entry of people onto the court premises. PM Shehbaz responded that he would look into the matter.

The judge also expressed anger at the SP Civil Lines for stopping judges' vehicles from entering the court.

Meanwhile, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor Farooq Bajwa contended that three of the suspects in the case were absconders and an application had been submitted for action against them.

He requested the court to indict all of the suspects at the same time.

The judge observed that action had been taken against the absconders by a magistrate court.

However, the FIA prosecutor argued that proceedings to declare the three suspects as absconders should be completed, adding that if the case continued in this way, it would benefit them.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz and Hamza's counsel, Mohammad Amjad Pervaiz, said that charges were filed against his clients between 2008 and 2018 and the prosecution team had removed many of them in the challan.

"It was said that matters were handled through fake companies and transactions of Rs2 billion were done through one account. Many of the charges filed by the previous investigation team were not included in the new challan," he told the court.

"There is a world of difference between the FIR and the challan."

He added that the entire investigation against Shehbaz was conducted by the former adviser on accountability.

Shehbaz addresses court

Shehbaz, while speaking in the court, said that the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA) had conducted an investigation for nearly two years but could not find "even one rupee of corruption" against him.

The prime minister said he had lived in the UK and acknowledged to have done business there, but maintained that the cases against him were "political".

At this point, Judge Awan said he had issued an order to declare Shehbaz an absconder.

For his part, Shehbaz's counsel argued that the court had issued orders for declaring those people absconders whose names had been highlighted in red in the FIA's challan.

The FIA prosecutor said the suspects could take advantage of any legal loophole at which the judge asked why the prosecution had remained silent for four months.

Prosecutor Bajwa responded by requesting the court to begin action against the absconders mentioned in the challan.

Subsequently, the court reserved its decision on declaring Shehbaz's son Suleman an absconder.

When Shehbaz again took the stand, he told the court he had served as the chief minister for 10 years but had never drawn a salary. "My salary would be Rs10 million but I did not take it. I also went on official tours using my own money. I used to get the government car refuelled from my own pocket.

"I saved the nation billions of rupees."

The premier's counsel argued that the 14 accounts mentioned by the FIA were through banking channels. "Baseless propaganda was done in this case for 1.5 years. The suspects tolerated insults despite lack of evidence.

"It seems the FIA is inspired by [streaming platform] Netflix. This is a film-inspired FIR," he argued.

Shehbaz was given a questionnaire and investigated by the FIA while he was in jail in December 18, 2020, he continued. The FIA had remained "completely silent" about the case from January 8, 2021 to June 2021, he said.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted the PML-N president bail on merit in the money laundering and assets beyond means cases, Pervaiz said.

The FIA then sent a notice to Shehbaz on June 15 when the budget was about to be presented, he added.

"Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz believe in the rule of law. They are prime minister and chief minister, respectively, but they still appeared in the court."

There were several issues in the case, including which court could hear the trial and under which law was the crime committed, he argued.

The decision to extend bail would be in accordance with Supreme Court judgements, Pervaiz.

When the court asked for bail arguments to be completed, the FIA prosecutor said it could not be done today and pointed out that the investigation officer was also not present.

Pervaiz requested the court to allow the suspects to leave, saying he would present the arguments. "Even if we hold daily hearings, the arguments cannot be completed within a week."

He noted that other suspects were also nominated in the case and their lawyers would argue separately.

Subsequently, the court allowed Shehbaz and Hamza to leave and adjourned the hearing for some time.

When the hearing resumed, their counsel Pervaiz argued that "not one rupee" was transferred from the 14 accounts mentioned by FIA to Shehbaz's account and there was no evidence regarding the same.

Court directs police to make plan

When the hearing resumed, security officials appeared in the court.

"They were working strangely and not allowing anyone to enter [the court premises]," the judge observed.

However, Pervaiz requested the court not to make the issue of security personnel a matter of record.

Judge Awan directed the security incharge, who was present during the hearing, to make a security plan for the future and not prevent lawyers, suspects and court reporters from entering the premises.

"I am letting it go this time, otherwise, I was going to make it a matter of judicial record," the judge added.

Charges against Shehbaz, Hamza

The FIA had in December 2021 submitted the challan against Shehbaz and Hamza to a special court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16bn in the sugar scam case.

"The investigation team has detected 28 benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed during 2008-18. The FIA examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions," according to an FIA report submitted to the court.

The amount was kept in "hidden accounts" and given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity, the report added.

This amount (Rs16bn) has nothing to do with the sugar business (of Shehbaz family), it claimed. The money received from the accounts of low-wage employees by Shehbaz was transferred outside Pakistan via hundi/hawala networks, ultimately destined for beneficial use of his family members, the FIA had alleged.

"Eleven low-paid employees of the Sharif group who 'held and possessed' the laundered proceeds on behalf of the principal accused, are found guilty of facilitating money laundering. The three other co-accused of the Sharif group also actively facilitated the money laundering," the agency had said.

Meer
May 21, 2022 12:08pm
What a pity, sitting PM & CM are facing corruption charges!
Reply Recommend 0
Nick, NY
May 21, 2022 12:11pm
Only in Pakistan crooks can become PM with the blessings of neutrals! What a shame!
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
May 21, 2022 12:11pm
This case will truly judge the judiciary and the process of justice as it deals with the powerful rich.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
May 21, 2022 12:19pm
This country is a joke now.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
May 21, 2022 12:19pm
An open and shut case is delayed for unknown reason.Big fish is always out of reach to punish.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
May 21, 2022 12:20pm
Face the courts. Imran will then decide whether the court verdict is pro PTI or not. If not then another long march
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
May 21, 2022 12:23pm
Waiting for good news!
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
May 21, 2022 12:24pm
This case should immediately be to transferred to SC and must be heard on daily basis.
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
May 21, 2022 12:26pm
Father PM, and the son CM. Must be a world record.
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
May 21, 2022 12:28pm
Marinated in the juice of religion , some people have taken corruption to another level.
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.khalil
May 21, 2022 12:35pm
Great ! Prime minister and self selected chief minister of a country are facing corruption charges ,attending court hearings . What kind of people are governing this country . For how long , a common man has to suffer in the hands of such corrupts
Reply Recommend 0
Nick Fury
May 21, 2022 12:36pm
Nothing will happen.. just waste of time and public money
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
May 21, 2022 12:38pm
He would make the case complicated
Reply Recommend 0
badar
May 21, 2022 12:41pm
One Line for You Shehbaz "Shut up and Go to Jail"
Reply Recommend 0
Tayyab
May 21, 2022 12:47pm
Criminals
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 21, 2022 12:49pm
Once a cheater, always a trickster, swindler, fraudster, spammer and hustler.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 21, 2022 12:51pm
So it begins. Those concerned people have realized their blunder which they made by ousting Imran Khan, a person who gave you 6 GDP
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
May 21, 2022 12:53pm
Pakistan public needs to get out these criminals money laundering looters Sharifs Zardaris out of governance
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
May 21, 2022 12:54pm
Sharifs said they were clean then the panama papers came out !
Reply Recommend 0
Lahoriya
May 21, 2022 01:13pm
very unfair with those people. IK made cases for them to drag them in courts for ages. shame prosecution and judicial system.
Reply Recommend 0
A.Ali
May 21, 2022 01:16pm
Waiting for indictment. Courts please.
Reply Recommend 0
A.Ali
May 21, 2022 01:16pm
@Mrs.khalil, no more even if courts free them which is likely, people will deseat them.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
May 21, 2022 01:18pm
Put these money launderers in jail. This entire family is a disgrace for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
May 21, 2022 01:20pm
Crime minister will wiggle his way out of this
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
May 21, 2022 01:35pm
Please tell us what happened to your law suite against David Rose of Daily Mail who had exposed your massive corruption
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
May 21, 2022 01:40pm
PTI fake charges against shehbaz family for political vendetta
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
May 21, 2022 01:43pm
Your UK masters found no corruption of one rupee. Then who took the money? Jinnaat?
Reply Recommend 0
Ather
May 21, 2022 01:48pm
@Atif, and there is no shame in this family
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
May 21, 2022 01:53pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, : Just words and words as always amounting to nothing!
Reply Recommend 0
Liaqat nawaz
May 21, 2022 01:53pm
This is open and shut case these two corrupt leaders of a PML N mafia which is deep rooted in this party should be thrown in prison and keys thrown into Jhelum river.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
May 21, 2022 01:58pm
Don’t worry Mr crime minister you will be a free man soon.. Pakistani courts are open 24/7 for you elite..
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 21, 2022 02:01pm
The judge also expressed anger at the SP Civil Lines for stopping judges' vehicles from entering the court. Shebaz police activated, defying court procedings.
Reply Recommend 0
Roomi
May 21, 2022 02:03pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 21, 2022 02:05pm
Court should have held 1 minute silence in honour of Dr Rizwan who died in suspicious circumstances under Hamza/ Shebaz rule.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 21, 2022 02:05pm
@Atif, Father PM, and the son CM. Must be a world record. Both convicted criminals.
Reply Recommend 0
David Web
May 21, 2022 02:11pm
UK is happy to accept tainted laundered money. UK economy is troubled since EU exit. So Shahbaz Sharif , they will never decline your stolen money.
Reply Recommend 0
Jazz
May 21, 2022 02:12pm
Yes money in servants accounts appeared magically.. why not do same magic to all Pakistani people accounts
Reply Recommend 0
Jazz
May 21, 2022 02:21pm
Well a chain snatcher would be in jail. But these have looted billions and are free. Just wow..
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 21, 2022 02:24pm
An arrest warrant is issued for PM’s son. Wow. What moral right does PM have to still continue? What a shameful situation!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 21, 2022 02:35pm
Congrats PM, you got bail. Probably your biggest achievement since taking office!
Reply Recommend 0
Khuram Hussain
May 21, 2022 02:38pm
Only mob justice is left for the sharifs and zardaris, their dynasties are at an end when the mob will be released end of May.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif
May 21, 2022 02:43pm
These engineered and targeted tactics won't stop Shahbaz speed to deliver.
Reply Recommend 0
Zainab
May 21, 2022 02:44pm
Kangaroo courts run by handlers.
Reply Recommend 0
Zargey
May 21, 2022 02:45pm
So our reappeared PM is on bail? We have just the right material for the rest of the world to laugh at us ….
Reply Recommend 0
Farah goggi
May 21, 2022 02:50pm
What is the delay why does this court keeps giving them bails ? Why doesn't it Indict them ?
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
May 21, 2022 02:50pm
Crime Minister on interm Bail. These born liar's should be made an example that nobody think of corruption and lie again.
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled Nazar
May 21, 2022 02:55pm
We need justice not adjournments If last today's hearing was scheduled for indictment then why didn't the suspects indicted today??
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.khalil
May 21, 2022 03:00pm
Expected decision. Power ,money and influence Overpowers Justice .
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
May 21, 2022 03:01pm
Throw rule of law in dust bin . Pakistan is on the way to become a fascist state under a fascist imported government.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Nazir
May 21, 2022 03:04pm
Great logic by PTI - Foreign Funding Case is fake and IK has the right to be PM. Cases against all else are real and nobody else has the right to be the PM (or even defend themselves)
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
May 21, 2022 03:12pm
@Atif, This the Family Dynasty Politics, which destroyed the Country, judicial system, prosecution, judges and all other departments.
Reply Recommend 0
Hawk
May 21, 2022 03:17pm
British colonial judicial system will never take revolution in Pakistan Pul all who looted money , behind the bar till they the looted money plus fine
Reply Recommend 0
F
May 21, 2022 03:43pm
A new Pandora box. Shahbaz says that he lived in UK and did business there. Wow
Reply Recommend 0
SMI
May 21, 2022 03:45pm
Again !! What about thousand of people in the Jail with minor crime !
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
May 21, 2022 03:47pm
@Mrs.khalil, PM and CM Money laundering experts
Reply Recommend 0
Abuzar
May 21, 2022 03:49pm
What Shahbaz meant to say? His brother and all other family members including his so are corrupt? That is the reason they are not returning to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
May 21, 2022 03:56pm
LHC again?
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 21, 2022 04:10pm
What a joke. Long Live Neutrals
Reply Recommend 0

