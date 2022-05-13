Police provide security to Dania’s family

BAHAWALPUR: The Baghdadul Jadid police will provide security to Dania Malik, the estranged wife of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain, and her mother.

Dania and her mother met City ASP Uzair Ahmed on Thursday and apprised him of the threats being hurled on them by the MNA.

The ASP told Dawn Dania and her mother said they felt insecure and sought security for the family.

The family lives in the jurisdiction of the Baghdadul Jadid police, whose SHO and other officials have been directed to provide security to Dania.

She has filed a suit in a family court for the dissolution of her marriage and the court has issued a notice to Mr Hussain for June 7.

FIRE: A fire erupted at the National Park of Lal Sohanra, about 35km from here, on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, on being alerted, three fire vehicles along with an ambulance responded to the place.

The fire broke out at three different places and the flames were so high that another fourth fire vehicle was sent to the affected forest parts. The operation continued till the filing of this story in the evening.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2022