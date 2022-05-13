DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 13, 2022

Police provide security to Dania’s family

A CorrespondentPublished May 13, 2022 - Updated May 13, 2022 09:49am

BAHAWALPUR: The Baghdadul Jadid police will provide security to Dania Malik, the estranged wife of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain, and her mother.

Dania and her mother met City ASP Uzair Ahmed on Thursday and apprised him of the threats being hurled on them by the MNA.

The ASP told Dawn Dania and her mother said they felt insecure and sought security for the family.

The family lives in the jurisdiction of the Baghdadul Jadid police, whose SHO and other officials have been directed to provide security to Dania.

She has filed a suit in a family court for the dissolution of her marriage and the court has issued a notice to Mr Hussain for June 7.

FIRE: A fire erupted at the National Park of Lal Sohanra, about 35km from here, on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, on being alerted, three fire vehicles along with an ambulance responded to the place.

The fire broke out at three different places and the flames were so high that another fourth fire vehicle was sent to the affected forest parts. The operation continued till the filing of this story in the evening.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 13 May, 2022

Cold feet

Tough decisions need to be taken immediately to protect millions, who will ultimately foot the bill for further indecision.
13 May, 2022

India trade ties

THE appointment of a trade officer in Pakistan’s high commission in New Delhi has sparked discussions about a...
Death of a journalist
13 May, 2022

Death of a journalist

SHIREEN ABU AKLEH became a journalist for the very reason that a free media is so important: to be a voice for the...
Updated 12 May, 2022

Punjab in limbo

Governance in the country’s most populous province has been turned into a farce thanks to the PML-N and the PTI-PML-Q combine.
12 May, 2022

Voice of reason

SANER heads may yet prevail where the fallout in Pakistan from the Masjid-i-Nabwi incident some weeks ago is...
12 May, 2022

Enhanced vigilance

WITH the confirmation of the first case of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 in Pakistan and the government’s ...