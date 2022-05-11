Khursheed calls for commission to probe Imran Khan’s allegations

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has called for the formation of a commission to probe the allegations levelled by former premier Imran Khan to make everything crystal clear before public.

He told journalists outside the accountability court here on Tuesday after appearing in a mega corruption case filed against him, his close family members and associates by the National Accountability Bureau on charges of amassing assets beyond known sources of income that the destruction wrought by Imran khan during his brief tenure could not be repaired within a month. It would take some time to put the country back on track and improve economy, he said.

He said that Imran used fabricated stories to hoodwink people in protests because he had nothing to tell them about his performance in government.

About PTI’s long march to Islamabad, Shah said: “Whoever takes law in his hands, will face the law”. However, his party did not allow like people to be put in jails and hated political victimization, he said.

Earlier, the accountability court’s judge Fareed Anwar Qazi adjourned the hearing of the case to May 24.

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh president, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said that Imran Khan has lost his senses after his ouster from the government and he himself is an intriguer who believes in creating chaos.

Speaking to journalists after chairing a meeting of PPP Hyderabad division chapter in Tando Allahyar on Tuesday, Khuhro accused Imran Khan of hatching conspiracy against democracy by dragging state institutions into politics.

He said Imran Khan had never been a supporter of democracy and democratic system because he wanted his autocratic rule in the country.

He was now busy in hatching conspiracies but he would never succeed, he said.

He said that since he was no longer premier, Imran Khan wants that nobody else should become the prime minister either. He said that Constitution binds president to act on the advice of prime minister and president could not reject the summary for removal of Governor of Punjab. He said Imran Khan’s narrative of conspiracy had been totally exposed.

He said that democratic forces were trying to improve economy and hoped that PPP would participate in local bodies election.

Earlier, he chaired the meeting which was attended by Aajiz Dhamrah, Syed Ali Nawaz Shah Rizvi and Aftab Khanzada among others.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2022