DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 11, 2022

Khursheed calls for commission to probe Imran Khan’s allegations

Dawn ReportPublished May 11, 2022 - Updated May 11, 2022 09:15am

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has called for the formation of a commission to probe the allegations levelled by former premier Imran Khan to make everything crystal clear before public.

He told journalists outside the accountability court here on Tuesday after appearing in a mega corruption case filed against him, his close family members and associates by the National Accountability Bureau on charges of amassing assets beyond known sources of income that the destruction wrought by Imran khan during his brief tenure could not be repaired within a month. It would take some time to put the country back on track and improve economy, he said.

He said that Imran used fabricated stories to hoodwink people in protests because he had nothing to tell them about his performance in government.

About PTI’s long march to Islamabad, Shah said: “Whoever takes law in his hands, will face the law”. However, his party did not allow like people to be put in jails and hated political victimization, he said.

Earlier, the accountability court’s judge Fareed Anwar Qazi adjourned the hearing of the case to May 24.

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh president, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said that Imran Khan has lost his senses after his ouster from the government and he himself is an intriguer who believes in creating chaos.

Speaking to journalists after chairing a meeting of PPP Hyderabad division chapter in Tando Allahyar on Tuesday, Khuhro accused Imran Khan of hatching conspiracy against democracy by dragging state institutions into politics.

He said Imran Khan had never been a supporter of democracy and democratic system because he wanted his autocratic rule in the country.

He was now busy in hatching conspiracies but he would never succeed, he said.

He said that since he was no longer premier, Imran Khan wants that nobody else should become the prime minister either. He said that Constitution binds president to act on the advice of prime minister and president could not reject the summary for removal of Governor of Punjab. He said Imran Khan’s narrative of conspiracy had been totally exposed.

He said that democratic forces were trying to improve economy and hoped that PPP would participate in local bodies election.

Earlier, he chaired the meeting which was attended by Aajiz Dhamrah, Syed Ali Nawaz Shah Rizvi and Aftab Khanzada among others.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 11 May, 2022

Worrisome outlook

If the strings of the finance ministry are being pulled from London, then Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has his hands tied.
11 May, 2022

Lanka violence

THE situation in Sri Lanka is deteriorating fast and unless the political class and the pillars of the state show...
11 May, 2022

Sirbaz’s feat

TEN peaks conquered, four more to go. Sirbaz Khan continues to scale new heights in his attempt to become the first...
Updated 10 May, 2022

Lost at sea

We have heard little of consequence from the new government regarding what plans it has for actually governing the country.
10 May, 2022

Another heatwave

THE long hot summer is about to get even hotter, and future summers even worse. Just after a scorching March and...
10 May, 2022

Azan controversy

IN today’s India, the majoritarian assault on Muslim cultural and religious symbols continues, with the latest...