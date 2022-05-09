DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 09, 2022

Water inflows show 37pc improvement

Amjad MahmoodPublished May 9, 2022 - Updated May 9, 2022 07:37am

LAHORE: Water inflows into major reservoirs are improving due to snow melting on mountains following increase in temperatures.

The Indus River System Authority’s fresh data shows 37 per cent increase in inflows within the last week, as the system received 158,347 cusecs of water on May 7 in all its rivers against 98,852 cusecs a week ago.

Tarbela Dam, the largest water reservoir in the country which hit a dead level of 1,392 feet on Feb 22, showed an improvement of 16 feet as water level was 1,408 feet on May 7. On Saturday, the inflow into Tarbela was 62,400 cusecs and outflow 51,000 cusecs.

The situation at Mangla Dam improved further as its water level was 1,081 feet on May 7 against 1,074 feet a week ago. This reservoir too had almost hit the dead level of 1,050 feet three weeks ago. Data puts average water inflow at 30,890 cusecs and outflow at 33,315 cusecs at the weekend.

Water inflow into Chenab at Marala also improved from 13,174 cusecs on April 30 to 21,057 on May 7.

The delay in the snow melting process, despite an early onset of summer in mid-March, has put pressure on the national water supplies, which dipped substantially below the average of the last five years or so. The Kharif season started with a 40pc shortage — 30pc in the Indus and 10pc in the Jhelum arm — which rose to 52pc by April-end.

The situation was more precarious in Mangla largely because the dam is mainly rain-fed and there has virtually been no rain during March and April. The Met office had predicted five spells of rain in March, but only one occurred.

There was also a phenomenal drop in the snowfall in the mountainous region of the country this season, as against a yearly average of 50 inches, only 37 inches of snowfall was recorded this year. This snow too has fallen on higher altitudes, where the temperature needs to be more than 23 degrees Celsius to melt it.

Badly hit by the water shortage, farmers in Sindh and Balochistan have begun protesting on roads and staging sit-ins outside irrigation offices.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

09 May, 2022

Covid-19 report

A WORLD Health Organisation report has estimated that the actual number of deaths from Covid-19 across the world may...
09 May, 2022

Sharp escalation

THE danger is clear and present: militancy is on the upswing and matters could get worse before they get better. As...
09 May, 2022

Lanka emergency

NEARLY two months since demonstrators took to the streets of Sri Lanka to protest their government’s handling of...
Apolitical or not?
Updated 08 May, 2022

Apolitical or not?

Is he suggesting that he was denied the support of the country’s spy chief in the midst of a foreign conspiracy?
08 May, 2022

Wheat crisis

THE looming wheat supply gap in the country now appears all set to morph into a full-blown crisis over the coming...
08 May, 2022

Curbs on Afghan women

ANYONE who thought that the Taliban regime in Afghanistan would tread with caution after being accused of human...