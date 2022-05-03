DAWN.COM Logo

PPP wants govt to disown Hanif Abbasi’s statement

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 3, 2022 - Updated May 5, 2022 08:24am
PML-N's Hanif Abbasi (L) and PTI's Sheikh Rashid. — DawnNewsTV/File
PML-N's Hanif Abbasi (L) and PTI's Sheikh Rashid. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar has expressed concerns over Hanif Abbasi’s comments on former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed during his press conference on Sunday.

The newly-appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Hanif Abbasi had reportedly incited people to violence.

“This is fanning hatred, violence (and) lawlessness. It must be condemned and is unacceptable,” wrote Mr Babar on his Twitter handle.

He said Mr Abbasi owed an apology over his statement and asked the government to distance itself from Mr Abbasi’s statement.

Mr Abbasi had announced Rs50,000 reward to anyone who brought Mr Ahmed’s wig to him.

Published in Dawn,May 3rd, 2022

