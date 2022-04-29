DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 29, 2022

Endangered whale shark caught, sold

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 29, 2022 - Updated April 29, 2022 10:26am

KARACHI: A 20-foot-long whale shark, a protected species, was caught by fishermen at sea and later sold in Ibrahim Hyderi.

Hunting, marketing and trade of whale sharks -- the largest fish species alive in the world today -- is banned under the Sindh and Balochistan fisheries laws.

“It’s extremely sad that fishermen killed it. They should be punished under the law,” said Mohammad Moazzam Khan, technical adviser on marine resources at World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan, while emphasising the need for creating awareness among fishermen about the importance of the fish.

Fishermen in Ibrahim Hyderi, however, claimed that the fish incidentally got entangled in the net and died.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 29 Apr, 2022

No welfare cuts

We have seen new governments time and again try to shut down some of the better initiatives taken by their predecessors.
29 Apr, 2022

Credit squeeze

THE hefty increase of up to 129bps in the rates at which commercial banks lend money to the government through their...
29 Apr, 2022

Imran Khan & the media

EVER since he has begun pounding the pavement again, the ousted premier has taken to bemoaning what he describes as ...
Updated 28 Apr, 2022

An unlikely profile

The insurgency is evolving in a direction that makes it imperative for the authorities to revisit their approach to it.
28 Apr, 2022

Oil shortages

AS the public braces itself for intensified power blackouts in the middle of a countrywide heatwave, reports of...
28 Apr, 2022

Missing teenager case

CLARITY eludes several aspects of the Dua Zehra case. The dilemma of not knowing which side to believe stems from...