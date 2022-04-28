DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 28, 2022

Federal Shariat Court declares interest-based banking system as against Sharia

Haseeb BhattiPublished April 28, 2022 - Updated April 28, 2022 01:31pm
A file photo of the Federal Shariat Court building in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
A file photo of the Federal Shariat Court building in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Thursday announced a verdict in a long-pending case on Riba (interest), declaring the prevailing interest-based banking system as against the Sharia and directed the government to facilitate all loans under an interest-free system.

In its long-awaited verdict, the court ruled that the federal government and provincial governments must amend relevant laws and issued directives that the country's banking system should be free of interest by December 2027.

The court observed that banks were receiving more than the loan amount when fell under the category of usury. "Islamic banking system is risk-free and against exploitation," Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar remarked.

"Almost two decades have elapsed but the governments have not taken any decisions against the interest system," Justice Anwar said.

Read: Introduction of interest-free system not possible, SC told

The court also declared all the provisions of the Interest Act 1839, which facilitate interest, as unlawful.

The FSC had reserved its verdict in the case on April 12.

The full FSC bench comprising Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar, and Justice Khadim Hussain M Shaikh had heard a number of constitutional petitions filed against the interest-based banking system in the country and reserved the decision of the case after the completion of arguments of the lawyers of the parties.

In the hearing today, Justice Anwar said an interest-free banking system is possible the world over.

He emphasised that the elimination of interest from the economic system is a shariah and legal obligation.

Read more: Govt requests FSC to leave Riba case to parliament

"I disagree with the federal government in its reply stating negative effects of interest-free banking," the judge noted.

The case

The first petition for the abolition of the interest-based banking system in the country was filed in the FSC on June 30, 1990.

Also read: An overview of Islamic banking

The then chief justice of the FSC, Dr Tanzeel ur Rehman, had constituted a three-member bench that delivered judgment in the case on November 14, 1991, and sought its implementation by April 30, 1992. The then PML-N government had challenged the decision in the apex court.

Years later on December 23, 1999, the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the FSC and directed authorities to ensure its implementation by June 30, 2000.

Subsequently, a review appeal was filed in 2002 with the top court, and on June 24, 2002, the decision of the Shariah Court was suspended and the case was referred back to the FSC for interpretation of Riba.

The case against the interest rate system had been pending in the Shariat Court for the last 19 years. Around nine chief justices of the FSC have completed their terms since then, but the case remained undecided until its verdict was announced today.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 28 Apr, 2022

An unlikely profile

The insurgency is evolving in a direction that makes it imperative for the authorities to revisit their approach to it.
28 Apr, 2022

Oil shortages

AS the public braces itself for intensified power blackouts in the middle of a countrywide heatwave, reports of...
28 Apr, 2022

Missing teenager case

CLARITY eludes several aspects of the Dua Zehra case. The dilemma of not knowing which side to believe stems from...
Updated 27 Apr, 2022

Attack on Chinese

Disparate Baloch militant groups are coming together in bid to restructure insurgency and beef up their numbers.
27 Apr, 2022

Verdict delayed

YET again, a verdict on the PTI foreign funding case appears to have eluded us. Relieving the party of its objection...
Updated 27 Apr, 2022

Long life for all

MANY of the country’s health challenges can be easily tackled by fixing gaps in the preventive healthcare...