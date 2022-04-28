Punjab Assembly session adjourned till May 16 without tabling of no-trust motion against Mazari

The much-anticipated session of the Punjab Assembly (PA) with a no-confidence motion — filed by PTI and PML-Q MPAs against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari — on the agenda was adjourned till 11:30am on May 16 (Monday) without tabling of the resolution.

PA Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who was supposed to convene the session, called off the sitting at around 11am, half an hour before it was to supposed to begin.

"In exercise of the powers vested in me under rule 25(b) of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, 1997, I, Parvez Elahi, Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Punjab, hereby order that the next sitting of the 40th Session of Punjab Assembly will now be held on Monday, 16th May 2022 at 11:30am in Assembly Chambers, Lahore, instead of Thursday, 28th April 2022 at 11:30am," a notification, available with Dawn.com, issued by the speaker said.

The voting today was to be held through a secret ballot amid strict security arrangements. No MPA had been allowed to bring his/her mobile phone in the House. Women lawmakers had been barred from carrying their handbags on the floor, besides guests had also not been allowed to witness Thursday’s session.

On the other hand, PML-N parliamentary and PTI dissident lawmakers earlier held a joint meeting to chalk out a strategy for Thursday’s PA session. Of the 197 votes Hamza polled to become the CM, 26 were from the PTI’s dissidents belonging to the Tareen, Aleem and Asad Khokhar groups.

“The PML-N, PPP and PTI’s dissident lawmakers have decided to support Mazari to foil the resolution against him,” a PML-N MPA told Dawn after the meeting.

Security at the assembly ahead of today's meeting was beefed up after the PA session on April 16 witnessed unprecedented violence allegedly leaving many injured, including Speaker Elahi and PTI MPA Asia Amjad. The House, however, ended up electing Hamza Shehbaz, leader of the opposition in the House and the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as the chief minister amid a boycott by PTI and PML-Q lawmakers.

Mazari, who was allegedly roped in on his side by Hamza ahead of the election, had initiated the assembly proceedings from a guest lobby in the hall over a megaphone and read out the agenda and rules for the election of the chief minister. Police and anti-riot forces had taken positions inside the House, while women MPAs sat over the speaker’s dais and chanted slogans.

Elahi had claimed that all the powers delegated to the deputy speaker were void as soon as the Punjab Assembly session ended on April 16.

PA Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti said the deputy speaker called the deputy commissioner and the operations deputy inspector general of police, who summoned a heavy contingent of law enforcers despite the fact that only the sergeants-at-arms had the powers to step on the floor of the House.

“Mazari conducted the election process from the Officers’ Box with a megaphone, which was contrary to the assembly rules and procedures,” he maintained.

No-trust submitted against Mazari

The no-trust motion against Mazari was submitted on April 7 by PTI MPAs Basharat Raja, Ahmad Khan, Sibtain Khan and Murad Raas under clause 7(c) of Article 53 of the Constitution read with Article 127 and under Rule 12 of the Rules of the Procedure of the Punjab Assembly.

The movement against him started during the Punjab CM elections during which Mazari was handed over the responsibilities of the speaker as Elahi was contesting in the elections.

On April 3, the deputy speaker had adjourned the voting for the chief minister for three days because of a ruckus between the opposition and government lawmakers inside the assembly. Later, he issued another notification, delaying the session further to April 16.

However, in a late night development on April 5, Mazari superseded his earlier order and summoned the assembly to meet at 7:30pm on April 6 — a development that was denied by a spokesperson for the provincial assembly and the PML-Q.

Mazari's sudden change of heart to hold the session earlier than April 16 was termed the ‘handiwork’ of the PML-N leadership that allegedly wooed him through a ‘good offer’.

Subsequently, Elahi used his authority as the Punjab Assembly speaker and ordered “withdrawal of powers delegated to the deputy speaker in terms of Rule 25 of the Rules ibid with immediate effect”.

Shortly after, the PML-Q and PTI provincial lawmakers submitted a no-confidence motion against their own Deputy Speaker Mazari to snatch his powers to preside over a session and demanded his removal.

PTI goes to court against dissident MPAs

Meanwhile, PTI had approached the Lahore High Court on Wednesday with a reference to de-seat its dissident lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly.

The petition filed in the LHC, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, stated that 25 lawmakers cast their votes in favour of the joint opposition's candidate Hamza Shehbaz in violation of party directions.

These lawmakers were: Raja Sagheer Ahmad, Malik Ghulam Rasool Sanga, Saeed Akbar Khan, Muhammad Ajmal, Faisal Hayat, Mehr Muhammad Aslam, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Abdul Aleem Khan, Nazir Ahmad Chohan, Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain, Malik Nauman Langrial, Muhammad Salman, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Nazir Ahmad Khan, Fida Hussain, Zahra Batool, Muhammad Tahir, Ayesha Nawaz, Sajida Yousaf, Haroon Imran Gill, Uzma Kardar, Malik Asad Ali, Ijaz Masih, Muhammad Sibtain Raza and Mohsin Atta Khosa.

The petition contended that under Article 63-A(1)(b)(i) of the Constitution, if any member of a parliamentary party votes or abstains from voting in the House contrary to any direction issued by the parliamentary party to which he belongs, in relation to the election of a prime minister or chief minister, he may be declared in writing by the party head to have defected from the political party, and the party head may forward a copy of the declaration to the presiding officer and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and shall similarly forward a copy thereof to the member concerned.

The 25 MPAs named in the petition had been issued directions by the PTI but they had cast their votes for Hamza, it stated. Subsequently, the dissident MPAs had been issued show cause notices to explain their position but they had not replied, it added.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan "passed a declaration for disqualification on the ground of defection under Article 63-A(1)(b)(i) ... and forwarded this declaration to the Punjab Assembly speaker and to the respondents for the de-seating of the above said members under Article 63-A of the Constitution", the petition said, adding that the declaration was then forwarded to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP and the chief election commissioner were "duty bound to de-seat above-said parliamentarians as they have committed violation of the party discipline and cast their votes for Hamza Shehbaz but the said [declaration] is pending before respondents", it added.

The dissident lawmakers should have been "disqualified" immediately but the ECP and CEC were "facilitating" them so they could cast "illegal" votes on the no-confidence resolution against the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker, it further contended.

Consequently, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan had directed the ECP and CEC to submit their responses on the reference by April 29.