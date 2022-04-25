IHC suspends order asking ECP to decide PTI funding case in 30 days

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended its earlier order directing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide the foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in 30 days.

A two judge bench, presided by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and including Justice Babar Sattar, suspended the earlier order given by the court's single-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

In his ruling earlier this month, Justice Kayani had dismissed PTI's petition seeking to keep its foreign funding confidential terming it "non-maintainable" and "misconceived". He had also rejected the request to prevent giving access of the case's record to PTI founding member Akbar S Babar and a request to remove him from the case proceedings.

The PTI had filed petitions on January 25 and 31 regarding the above two requests that were subsequently rejected by the ECP on March 15. The party had then filed a petition challenging the ECP's decision to dismiss the pleas.

"The claim submitted by the petitioner (PTI) is not maintainable as petitioner itself is not able to demonstrate any of his legitimate rights when [it] itself is in agreement that respondent No 2 (Babar) can participate in the proceedings to the extent of information which he has provided to the scrutiny committee or the ECP, therefore, this petition is not based upon bona fide, rather filed with specific motive, just to stop respondent No 2 Akbar Sher Babar to participate in the proceedings, which has already been settled by this court in the previous proceedings," the order had said.

It had added that the instant writ petition was "misconceived" and dismissed it along with directing the ECP to decide the pending complaint within a "period of next 30 days by all means, after hearing the parties in accordance with law”.

Subsequently, PTI had filed an intra-court appeal last week challenging IHC's decision. It had stated that the single-member bench held that the ECP was a constitutional entity by itself and the IHC had no supervisory jurisdiction over it.

The appeal had also argued that the order amounted to “intruding into the ECP’s domain”.

The PTI had expressed reservations over Justice Kayani’s remarks that “if any of the party funding had been received through prohibited sources, it will affect the status of such political party, including its chairman. Therefore, it is necessary to dig out the truth”.

According to the appeal, these observations were not warranted as the “judge was not mandated to use such harsh language to the utter disadvantage of the appellant”.

During the hearing today, PTI counsel Shah Khawar argued that Justice Kiyani had used harsh language and phrases such as "face the music" in his order. He said that a single-judge bench didn't have the power to pass such an order.

"Technically, this case doesn't even fall under foreign funding. It falls under prohibited funding," he contended.

Subsequently, IHC CJ Minallah observed that ECP was a "Constitutional institution" and suspended the court's previous order. He added that ECP was responsible for scrutinising the accounts of all political parties every year.

"As per the law, all the illegal funding would be seized. But when the scrutiny is complete and the report has been submitted why is the ECP still hearing the case," he added.

Meanwhile, the court issued notices to the ECP, 17 political parties, and PTI's Akbar S. Babar, and summoned their responses by May 17.

More to follow.