Marriyum wants action against Imran, Alvi and Cheema under Article 6

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday demanded action against former prime minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi and Governor of Punjab Umar Cheema under Article 6 for violating the Constitution.

In a statement, the minister gave reasons why courts were opened midnight on April 10 when the National Assembly speaker was reluctant to conduct voting on the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

She said: “When you [Imran Khan] tore the constitution into pieces, it compelled the courts to open in the night.”

She further said: “You [Imran Khan] make democracy and the constitution hostage and then say why courts are opened in the night?”

She said Imran Khan and President Alvi should stop violating the Constitution.

Ms Aurangzeb said Punjab chief minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz would definitely take the oath of his office despite what she called all unethical and unconstitutional tactics of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

“Even if all PTI members fall ill, Hamza will take oath of his office,” she said while referring to Punjab Governor Umar Cheema’s admission to the hospital on bad health.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Ms Aurangzeb said the government would strictly enforce law to stop the spread of material that is creating chaos in the country.

She said those who spread fascism and disorder during their stay in the government and created chaos while protesting against the Nawaz Sharif-led previous PML-N government were devoid of any positive thinking or public service.

The minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore, and announced a two-month reduction in sentences of prisoners across Pakistan.

The prime minister announced formation of a committee headed by Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, which would develop a comprehensive strategy for the welfare of inmates and for improving overall conditions of prisons in the country. The committee would comprise officers representing all the four provinces, she said.

Ms Aurangzeb said the prime minister had urged Kot Lakhpat Jail authorities to make effective use of available resources for the convenience of inmates so that their basic needs could be met. She said PM Sharif also called for steps to further improve kitchen and health facilities of the prison.

She said the prime minister had ordered effective use of the available resources for skill development of prisoners so that they could complete their sentence in a positive manner and should be fully prepared to play a positive role in society after completion of their jail terms.

Ms Aurangzeb said the prime minister paid a surprise visit to a Ramazan Bazaar in Johar Town. On the occasion, he issued directives to ensure supply of food items at cheaper rates during the holy month of Ramazan.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2022