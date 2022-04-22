DAWN.COM Logo

Nazim Jokhio’s widow, brother oppose NCHR plea to become intervener

Naeem Sahoutra Published April 22, 2022
A file photo of Nazim Jokhio. — DawnNewsTV
A file photo of Nazim Jokhio. — DawnNewsTV

KARACHI: In a shocking move, the family of Nazim Jokhio on Thursday opposed the application of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) to become an intervener in the slain activist’s murder case against two sitting Pakistan Peoples Party lawmakers and their guards.

Jokhio was found murdered at the Malir farmhouse of PPP MPA Jam Awais on Nov 3, 2021.

His brother, Afzal Jokhio, had nominated MPA Awais, his brother MNA Jam Abdul Karim, and their henchmen of murdering Jokhio for resisting houbara bustard hunting by the lawmakers’ foreign guests.

On Thursday, the ATC-XV judge, who is conducting the trial in the judicial complex inside the central prison, took up the matter for hearing arguments from the parties on the charge sheet and the NCHR application to become intervener.

MPA Awais is currently in judicial custody, while his brother is on bail.

At the outset, victim’s widow Shirin Jokhio and complainant Afzal Jokhio separately filed written objections to the NCHR’s plea.

They stated that the NCHR had no locus standi to become an intervener in the case as the signatory of the application, who claimed to be the chairman/member of the Sindh National Commission for Human Rights, did not hold any position as per law.

They further stated that as per Section 3 of the NCHR Act, 2012 it was the powers of the federal government to constitute a commission which will exercise the powers and perform the functions under this Act only and no other person could act on the commission’s behalf.

The widow and her brother-in-law said that the relevant section under which the intervener application had been filed was related to functions of the commission and all procedures/quorum for a meeting shall not be less than one-half of the total membership of commission and a decision shall be taken by the majority members, but it transpired that the NCHR’s application was not filed after obtaining the requisite permission of its governing members. They asked the court to dismiss the application.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2022

Light at the end of the tunnel
Apr 22, 2022 10:18am
Shocking? Given the pressure they are under, are you surprised?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 22, 2022 10:29am
Purana Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Apr 22, 2022 10:29am
Obviously the family is either scared and silenced with some perks to keep silent on the case. This case is just one example how the rule of law takes its course with the powerful people in Pakistan. Bad rule of law is part of bad governance. A lot of things need to improve for a better governance in the country. The first thing would be a police force that can't be influenced by the politicians. Kudos to Jibran Nasir and his comrades for raising voice for the downtrodden souls. JazzakaAllah.
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Apr 22, 2022 10:35am
An open and shut murder case but obviously in Pakistan the powerful will get away with murder. Happened with Shahzeb Khan. Might have happened with Noor Mukaddam too even and who knows it still might. And now this. SHAME.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Apr 22, 2022 10:36am
And today thr killers are walking free with protection from Zardari
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Iqbal
Apr 22, 2022 10:36am
Our poor people are murdered in the broad daylight by powerful people and then they use their contacts, influence and money to silence the close relatives of murdered people. It is responsibly of the state to provide justice to poor murdered citizens of the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Apr 22, 2022 10:36am
PPP thugs got to them thats why
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Apr 22, 2022 10:37am
There will be more and more og such cases with the PPP and PMLN back in power
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Apr 22, 2022 10:39am
In ALL murder cases state should be complainant and there should be no pardon allowed. This is not a joke that you can buy off. Enough is enough. Pakistan will never enter comity of civilized nations with laws that create space for powerful and rich to commit murder and get away with it.
Reply Recommend 0
FACTS
Apr 22, 2022 10:40am
Where is saint CJP ?
Reply Recommend 0
khangul
Apr 22, 2022 10:40am
This is how the powerful make mockery of law in the land of the pure.
Reply Recommend 0
Anis Motiwala
Apr 22, 2022 10:40am
Sheer criminal culture in Sindh politics!
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Apr 22, 2022 10:42am
It’s clear to anyone what pressure that family is facing not to follow the case to conclusion.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
Apr 22, 2022 10:47am
This is total collapse of state rules and regulation when two parties are allowed to rule the country. Both have suppressive attitudes towards their opponents and they will never hesitate from physical annihilation. When such things happen the divine rule takes place
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Apr 22, 2022 10:48am
That pressure is how they have been voting and will vote for PPP.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 22, 2022 10:48am
This is their (family) case anymore, it is terrorism case against Pakistani national and sitting government is party in this case
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Apr 22, 2022 10:53am
Obviously they're under an immense pressure and possible death threats from PPP to keep quiet!!
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Apr 22, 2022 10:57am
Where are the courts? This is a way more important a case to open up the courts at midnight for Swift Justice. Murder is a crime against state. Setting an example that no one is above the law is critical for the progress of any nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Reader
Apr 22, 2022 10:58am
The pressure is obvious, is this why Pakistan was created?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahjee
Apr 22, 2022 10:59am
CJP yesterday remarked that PPP has made great sacrifices for democracy and constitution. Does this case also counts in that sacrifices?
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Apr 22, 2022 10:59am
There must be a special department in Supreme Court of Pakistan where the complainants of such types of cases to be kept in safe custody for rest of their life to get justice.
Reply Recommend 0
As expected
Apr 22, 2022 11:00am
Yes these two hired expensive lawyers to quote legal reasons for not including the NGO. This is obviously all true.
Reply Recommend 0
Mariam
Apr 22, 2022 11:00am
This is why the state should not have a religion.
Reply Recommend 0
As expected
Apr 22, 2022 11:01am
Where are the midnight courts for this? Need SUO MOTO from the CJP if he truly believes in the rule of law
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Apr 22, 2022 11:05am
Now imagine the extreme pressure on them. Pakistan, a country where born poor or middle class is a crime.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Apr 22, 2022 11:06am
Salute to Dawn in highlighting the case.
Reply Recommend 0
Hammad
Apr 22, 2022 11:08am
Democracy is the best revenge.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Apr 22, 2022 11:09am
Justice on sale now?
Reply Recommend 0
John
Apr 22, 2022 11:09am
The out of control Waderas continue to ruin Sindh!
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 22, 2022 11:10am
@FACTS , praising himself.
Reply Recommend 0

