DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 21, 2022

FBR launches reforms plan to improve tax administration

Mubarak Zeb KhanPublished April 21, 2022 - Updated April 21, 2022 09:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched the Inland Revenue Strategic Reform Plan (2021-25) to improve tax administration in the four strategic areas.

The plan provides reform actions to improve tax administration in the four strategic reform areas which include improving tax compliance, strengthening tax administration, building institutional capacity, and reinforcing the legislative framework.

The plan clearly sets the reform agenda for the four-year period from 2021-22 through to 2024-25. FBR Chairman Ashfaq Ahmed chaired the launching ceremony.

The event was also attended by key officials of international donors including World Bank, IMF, Asian Development Bank, and senior leadership of FBR.

Furthermore, the Inland Revenue plans to address the challenge of low tax compliance through implementing a compliance risk management capability; improving registration, filing, payment and reporting compliance; reducing the cost of compliance, strengthening the audit capability, streamlining processes, and procedures.

Needless to add that greater use of automation for better service delivery and data-centric approach is a key reform area. Leveraging existing data holdings and developing further data sources will allow the FBR to better identify compliance risks and allow the FBR to direct our resources to areas of highest risk.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 21 Apr, 2022

Revisiting media laws

There are several landmines strewn across Peca that are not conducive to a healthy exchange of views.
21 Apr, 2022

Wayward priorities

AFTER days of wrangling, the parties in the ruling coalition seem to have arrived at some sort of a settlement,...
21 Apr, 2022

Dadu tragedy

THE local authorities must be made to answer for abandoning the residents of Faiz Mohammad Daryani Chandio village ...
20 Apr, 2022

Confession delayed

If he really is interested in making amends, Imran should consider delivering public apology, encourage his supporters to do same.
Updated 20 Apr, 2022

Balochistan protest

THE BNP-M walkout on Tuesday from the National Assembly over the security forces’ alleged firing on Baloch...
20 Apr, 2022

Priyantha lynching case

IN the long list of dark moments this country has seen, the lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara by a ...