Muggers kill shopkeeper, security guard over resistance in Karachi

KARACHI: Armed criminals continued to strike in the metropolis with impunity ahead of Eid and shot dead two persons after they put up resistance in as many areas on Wednesday.

Police said a man was shot dead by armed robbers over resistance in Federal B. Area.

SSP-Central Maroof Usman said Zohaib Ali, in his 40s, was passing by Makki Masjid near Ayesha Manzil when five muggers riding three motorbikes intercepted him.

They tried to snatch his cell phone, but when he put up resistance, the robbers shot him and rode away without any loot.

He suffered a single bullet wound in the chest, which proved fatal. The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police obtained CCTV footage from the area. The spent bullet casing found from the crime scene was also sent to the police’s forensic science lab for investigation.

The SSP said witnesses told the police that it was a robbery-related incident. The victim was a shopkeeper.

In another incident, a private security guard was shot dead by robbers over resistance in North Karachi.

The SSP-Central said the armed criminals tried to snatch Ali Murad’s weapon in Sector-11-A, North Karachi near Umar Farooq Masjid.

When the guard resisted, they opened fire and escaped. The victim suffered a single bullet wound in the neck and was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Investigators got the CCTV footage of the incident and recovered one spent bullet casing from the scene, which was sent to the forensic science lab to ascertain as to whether the same weapon was used in the past crimes or not.

In another incident, a 50-year-old man was shot dead in New Karachi Industrial Area on Wednesday evening.

Police said that Nabi Bux was gunned down near Bashir Chowk, Kumar Wara of New Karachi. The police suspected some personal enmity behind the murder.

Mother of four strangled

A 26-year-old woman was strangled allegedly by her husband in Bhittaiabad Colony of Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

Malir Cantonment SHO Faisal Latif said Waderi, mother of four, was killed by her husband Zulfiqar over some domestic issues.

The suspect managed to escape. However, his father was taken into custody over suspicion of being involved in the murder.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre to fulfil medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2022