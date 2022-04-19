DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 19, 2022

Gen Bajwa discusses 'national security' in maiden meeting with PM Shehbaz

Sanaullah KhanPublished April 19, 2022 - Updated April 19, 2022 06:16pm
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House in Islamabad on Tuesday. — Screengrab
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House in Islamabad on Tuesday. — Screengrab

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday met newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the latter's official residence in Islamabad, a statement from the PM House said.

It was the maiden visit of the army chief to Shehbaz after the latter's election as the prime minister.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, professional matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting.

Shehbaz was elected the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan on April 11 after 174 lawmakers voted in his favour following the ouster of Imran Khan as the premier on April 9.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar, the COAS didn't attend Shehbaz's oath-taking ceremony because he was ill.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Showing firmness
Updated 19 Apr, 2022

Showing firmness

Taliban regime in Kabul has been conveniently looking the other way outlawed TTP continues to carry out attacks on Pakistani soil.
19 Apr, 2022

Fuel shortages

IT is quite possible that we could be headed towards yet another fuel crisis as early as next month because of the...
19 Apr, 2022

Unnecessary protest

IT is sad to see political discourse in the country and among the Pakistani diaspora sink to a level where the...
Updated 18 Apr, 2022

Missing cabinet

We now have a situation where two key coalition partners are sending signals that they may not be part of the new cabinet.
Updated 18 Apr, 2022

Toshakhana saga

GIFTS sometimes come with a political price tag, and the change in government has opened a new chapter in the...
18 Apr, 2022

Al Aqsa attack

THE appalling Israeli raid on the Al Aqsa mosque premises on Friday morning deserves to be condemned in the ...