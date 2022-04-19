Gen Bajwa discusses 'national security' in maiden meeting with PM Shehbaz

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday met newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the latter's official residence in Islamabad, a statement from the PM House said.

It was the maiden visit of the army chief to Shehbaz after the latter's election as the prime minister.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, professional matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting.

Shehbaz was elected the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan on April 11 after 174 lawmakers voted in his favour following the ouster of Imran Khan as the premier on April 9.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar, the COAS didn't attend Shehbaz's oath-taking ceremony because he was ill.