Today's Paper | April 19, 2022

PM Shehbaz Sharif's 37-member cabinet takes oath

Dawn.com | Sanaullah KhanPublished April 19, 2022 - Updated April 19, 2022 01:26pm
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani is administers the oath to federal ministers and ministers of state. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani (R) at the oath taking ceremony of the new cabinet. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting with delegations of Akhtar Mengal and Khalid Magsi in Islamabad on 17th April 2022. — Photo via PID
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has administered the oath to federal ministers and ministers of state, who will form the cabinet of newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The oath-taking ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran at the President House.

Thirty-one federal ministers and three ministers of state and as many advisers to the PM took the oath.

Federal ministers

  • Khawaja Muhammad Asif (PML-N)
  • Ahsan Iqbal (PML-N)
  • Rana Sanaullah (PML-N)
  • Sardar Ayaz Sadiq (PML-N)
  • Rana Tanveer Hussain (PML-N)
  • Khurram Dastgir Khan (PML-N)
  • Marriyum Aurangzeb (PML-N)
  • Khawaja Saad Rafique (PML-N)
  • Miftah Ismail (PML-N)
  • Javed Latif (PML-N)
  • Riaz Hussain Pirzada (PML-N)
  • Murtaza Javed Abbasi (PML-N)
  • Azam Nazeer Tarar (PML-N)
  • Syed Khursheed Shah (PPP)
  • Syed Naveed Qamar (PPP)
  • Sherry Rehman (PPP)
  • Abdul Qadir Patel (PPP)
  • Shazia Marri (PPP)
  • Syed Murtaza Mahmud (PPP)
  • Sajid Hussain Turi (PPP)
  • Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari (PPP)
  • Abid Hussain (PPP)
  • Asad Mahmood (MMA)
  • Abdul Wasay (MMA)
  • Abdul Shakoor (MMA)
  • Muhammad Talha Mahmood (JUI)
  • Aminul Haque (MQM-P)
  • Faisal Sabzwari (MQM-P)
  • Muhammad Israr Tareen (BAP)
  • Shahzain Bugti (JWP)
  • Tariq Bashir Cheema (PML-Q)

Ministers of state

  • Aisha Ghaus Pasha (PML-N)
  • Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju (PML-N)
  • Hina Rabbani Khar (PPP)

Advisers to the PM

  • Qamar Zaman Kaira (PPP)
  • Amir Muqam (PML-N)
  • Awn Chaudhry (PTI's Tareen group)

According to a statement issued by the President House, PML-N's Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Miftah Ismail, Javed Latif, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Azam Nazeer Tarar took the oath as federal ministers.

From the PPP, Syed Khursheed Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Abdul Qadir Patel, Shazia Marri, Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Sajid Hussain Turi, Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari and Abid Hussain took the oath as federal ministers.

Asad Mahmood, Abdul Wasay and Abdul Shakoor of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's Aminul Haque and Faisal Sabzwari, Balochistan Awami Party's Muhammad Israr Tareen, Jamhoori Watan Party's Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's Tariq Bashir Cheema are also among the newly appointed federal ministers.

Meanwhile, PML-N's Aisha Ghaus Pasha and Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, as well as PPP's Hina Rabbani Khar, were administered the oath as ministers of state.

Moreover, PPP's Qamar Zaman Kaira, PML-N's Amir Muqam and Awn Chaudhry from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's estranged Jahangir Tareen group have been appointed as advisers to the prime minister.

The ceremony was scheduled to be held on Monday, but it transpired that President Arif Alvi had refused to administer the oath to the lawmakers, compelling the government to postpone the ceremony to Tuesday (today).

Earlier, a Dawn report, citing sources, had said President Arif Alvi was expected to go on leave on Tuesday over reported illness so that Sanjrani could administer the oath. Previously, the president had also excused himself to administer the oath to Sharif on health grounds after which Sanjrani had taken over the responsibility.

Meanwhile, at a media briefing on Monday, PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb had said that the list of cabinet members had yet to be finalised, hinting that last-minute changes could be made before the oath-taking ceremony.

"The decision has been taken with consensus from all coalition partners," she had claimed.

Ruling PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, in a private TV show last night, had revealed the names of some of the PML-N leaders who were set to take up ministries in the new cabinet.

According to him, Ahsan Iqbal is likely to get the Ministry of Planning and Development, Azam Nazir Tarar Law, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Energy, while Ayaz Sadiq will get the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Earlier, reports were making rounds that Aurangzeb would be given the portfolio of the information ministry while Rana Sanaullah will be given the reins of the interior ministry despite opposition within the ruling PML-N, and Miftah Ismail was reportedly being considered for finance ministry. However, no official announcement has yet been made in this regard.

Former defence minister Asif had also claimed that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would be given the Foreign Ministry. However, a PPP leader told Dawn that the party chairman was not joining the cabinet in the first phase being announced today and might opt for a ministry after a few days.

On the other hand, some government allies are still said to be “unsatisfied” over the demands they had extended to the government regarding distribution of ministries and other lucrative positions.

It has been learnt that the Balochistan National Party (BNP) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) may not join the cabinet on Tuesday, as the BNP has accused the government of not preventing violent incidents in the province, such as the recent firing on protesters in Chagai.

Similarly, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has demanded immediate general elections after being annoyed over the non-fulfillment of his demands regarding distribution of ministries and some constitutional posts like the offices of the president and Senate chairman.

Comments (61)
Yaqoob
Apr 19, 2022 11:41am
Fazal rehman should be made additional secretary of assembly so he can be signing the assembly. There will be peace in Pakistan .
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Apr 19, 2022 11:44am
More legitimacy issues. Difference between power and authority is a mandate in a fair &free election
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Apr 19, 2022 11:46am
Hope they will bring down the dollar up to 120 and diesel to 110 with the help of their master USA.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 19, 2022 11:47am
Congratulation to all the National Assembly Members who took oath today.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Apr 19, 2022 11:51am
Enjoy while you can next election Imran Khan will be back with bigger numbers
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Apr 19, 2022 11:51am
Looters gathering together
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Apr 19, 2022 11:52am
Imported govt namanzoor
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Apr 19, 2022 11:54am
Wish that Talib never returns.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Apr 19, 2022 11:55am
Cabinet members have been acrid against each all their lives. Soon the country will go into another crisis. This will be a "crisis of mistrust amongst cabinet members". Meanwhile, Fazl ur Rehman again made "Mamoo" by PML (N) and PPP. It is imperceptible to see him chairing the highest post of the country. Not even his allies want to see him occupying the top slot.
Reply Recommend 0
AllahHafiz
Apr 19, 2022 11:58am
There is a rumour that someone in uniform is having sleepless nights
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Apr 19, 2022 12:00pm
Thugs enjoying the looted treasure. Enjoying at the expense of public's woes. How insane and brutal.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Apr 19, 2022 12:00pm
Half of them cannot spell the word Oath.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 19, 2022 12:01pm
How sad for an Islamic republic when almost all those taking oath have serious cases outstanding against them and yet the constitution allows them to be in power. These same people are now pursuing false cases against the opposition, what hope do we have for Pakistan. NONE I am afraid.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 19, 2022 12:02pm
I hope overseas Pakistanis will stop sending their emittances as most of those taking oath have serious corruption charges outstanding against them.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 19, 2022 12:04pm
Most of these people cannot even spell constitution, democracy, parliament but they can all spell loot and money. What a day for Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Janu German
Apr 19, 2022 12:07pm
See the faces of all corrupts and check their qualifications.
Reply Recommend 0
Maryam Nawaz
Apr 19, 2022 12:07pm
There are few that are dirtier than Rana Sanaullah. I know this for a fact. I told my respected uncle not to give him this post but Rana knows too much.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 19, 2022 12:09pm
@Nouman, what will IK do if he is selected again. He was and will be incompetent. He is better for rallies and dramas.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Apr 19, 2022 12:10pm
Bilawal knows nothing about Foreign affairs and still made Federal Minister… complete nonsense!!
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Apr 19, 2022 12:13pm
All crooked corrupt faces back in power. Such a shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Apr 19, 2022 12:20pm
Congratulations. Most of the Cabinet members are on bails.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 19, 2022 12:24pm
The crooked corrupt took oath. None elected by the people, who want them out. Truly a foreign imposed government.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 19, 2022 12:25pm
@Syed A. Mateen, Congratulation to all the National Assembly Members who took oath today. We wish you all speedy ouster.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Ali
Apr 19, 2022 12:28pm
Welcome to Purana Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Ali
Apr 19, 2022 12:29pm
Thugs of the country are busy in oath taking ceremony.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Ishaq
Apr 19, 2022 12:32pm
Can you guys imagine Dr Faisal Sultan who was health minister in PTI regime has been replaced by Abdul Qadir Patel as health minister, seriously?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria Part II
Apr 19, 2022 12:34pm
Imported
Reply Recommend 0
Mr right
Apr 19, 2022 12:35pm
Never seen so many thieves together before!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Apr 19, 2022 12:36pm
The delicacy of power and administration again proves and supports the need of a general election in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Marka
Apr 19, 2022 12:36pm
Happy now?
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Apr 19, 2022 12:37pm
Thank you Supreme Court & Army for giving such honest people to the Nation .
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Apr 19, 2022 12:38pm
This chapter will be named as the "The Last Loot"
Reply Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Apr 19, 2022 12:47pm
Best wishes towards making a pluralistic, inclusive, tolerant and a united Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Guest
Apr 19, 2022 12:48pm
Good. Let's hope the president will not stand in the way of Pakistan's recovery.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Apr 19, 2022 12:49pm
Namanzoor- this govt came to power as result of conspiracy and horse trading
Reply Recommend 0
Ustaad
Apr 19, 2022 12:49pm
great to see some educated people in the cabinet after 3 years.. last cabinet was so full of illiterates, no wonder they performed the way they performed.
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Apr 19, 2022 12:50pm
So far so good. All the best wishes.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Atam Vetta
Apr 19, 2022 12:51pm
Welcome to all new Ministers, confident they will try to resolve Pakistan's problems.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Apr 19, 2022 12:55pm
First step of disintegration
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 19, 2022 12:55pm
Imran Khan kept them at bay for 3 years, and the loot has started again.
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Apr 19, 2022 12:59pm
An effective PTI Opposition should have been there to keep an eye.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Apr 19, 2022 12:59pm
MQM Maqbool Siddiqui had announced they would not sit with landlords and would not take any ministry, then what happened over night?? Perhaps software updated.
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Khan
Apr 19, 2022 01:02pm
Pakistan is like a laboratory where people do experiments and learn. Bilawal has been given foreign ministry to learn affairs by doing experiments. Hina Rabbani will assist her.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 19, 2022 01:02pm
Corrupt tola taken oath and will do opposite through their immoral activities.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 19, 2022 01:02pm
Let the loot begin 1,2,3 Lets go! Thank you Chief Justice for bring them all.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Apr 19, 2022 01:08pm
IAfter imported Prime Minister to imported ministers.Some of the ministers on bail
Reply Recommend 0
TheTruth
Apr 19, 2022 01:15pm
Congratulation...Mohsin Dawar and ANP candidates not included. Due to moulana diesel
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Apr 19, 2022 01:26pm
I think this time these looters have to show some work in order to undermine Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Apr 19, 2022 01:31pm
Can somebody publish the qualifications , experience and legal profile of these people ?
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 19, 2022 01:34pm
@Ustaad, wow, I am lost for words and pity your ignorance and lack of education and understanding.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Apr 19, 2022 01:34pm
Still no clue on who is doing what.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas Naqvi
Apr 19, 2022 01:43pm
The success or failure of the new govt. depends on the revival of economy and relief to the poor.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Apr 19, 2022 01:52pm
The old looters, corrupts and convicted criminals are back. Watch out.
Reply Recommend 0
Sting
Apr 19, 2022 01:53pm
@KPK Booster, why not down to Rs.100,
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 19, 2022 02:08pm
Imported cabinet
Reply Recommend 0
LostTrack
Apr 19, 2022 02:14pm
Wish thugs of PTI will never return
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Apr 19, 2022 02:16pm
Imported government of thieves.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 19, 2022 02:16pm
@Nouman, let us hope and pray for the best u-turns, also in his dear life.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Apr 19, 2022 02:17pm
Looters who broke their oath before are taking an oath again. What a joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Just an overseas Pak
Apr 19, 2022 02:21pm
@Maryam Nawaz, especially regarding Model Town.
Reply Recommend 0
Konstantin
Apr 19, 2022 02:23pm
Sweetheart Hina Rabbani Khar is back.
Reply Recommend 0

