DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 19, 2022

Kia raises prices again by up to Rs300,000

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 19, 2022 - Updated April 19, 2022 09:09am

KARACHI: Lucky Motor Corporation Ltd (LMCL) on Monday raised the prices of its vehicles by Rs200,000-Rs300,000 for the second time in less than two months.

The new price of Picanto MT and AT has been increased to Rs2.6 million and Rs2.7m, respectively, from Rs2.4m and Rs2.5m.

Sportage Alpha, FWD and AWD models now carry new prices of Rs5.3m, Rs5.8m and Rs6.3m, up by Rs300,000. The new prices of Stonic EX and EX plus models are now Rs4.425m and Rs4.725m, showing a jump of Rs275,000 each.

An LMCL official said the company is passing on high freight rates to the consumers.

LMCL had increased the prices by Rs208,000-475,000 on March 1 citing rupee devaluation against the dollar and a significant jump in freight rates.

With the latest price hike, the company has also resumed the advance booking of its vehicles which had been suspended from April 4 due to uncertain political and economic conditions, the official said.

Meanwhile, the country’s total import bill for completely- and semi-knocked down (CKD/SKD) kits for cars crossed $1.272 billion in just 9MFY22 against $1.120 billion in the entire FY21. However, the figure was $731m in 9MFY21.

The imports of CKD/SKD have been rising due to low localisation by Chinese and Korean assemblers under Auto Policy 2016-2021 as well as in the new models being rolled out by the existing assemblers.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Showing firmness
Updated 19 Apr, 2022

Showing firmness

Taliban regime in Kabul has been conveniently looking the other way outlawed TTP continues to carry out attacks on Pakistani soil.
19 Apr, 2022

Fuel shortages

IT is quite possible that we could be headed towards yet another fuel crisis as early as next month because of the...
19 Apr, 2022

Unnecessary protest

IT is sad to see political discourse in the country and among the Pakistani diaspora sink to a level where the...
Updated 18 Apr, 2022

Missing cabinet

We now have a situation where two key coalition partners are sending signals that they may not be part of the new cabinet.
Updated 18 Apr, 2022

Toshakhana saga

GIFTS sometimes come with a political price tag, and the change in government has opened a new chapter in the...
18 Apr, 2022

Al Aqsa attack

THE appalling Israeli raid on the Al Aqsa mosque premises on Friday morning deserves to be condemned in the ...