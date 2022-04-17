Delhi-Kabul wheat transit stops as 30-day deadline ends

LAHORE: Wheat transit from India to Afghanistan via Pakistan has stopped since the 30-day time frame set for transport of 50,000 tons ended without any extension from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), it emerged on Saturday.

The situation embarrassed Pakistan when a convoy of 39 empty Afghan trucks, which had entered the country via Torkham to collect sixth consignment of wheat, was sent back by the authorities concerned at Wagah border (Lahore) during the first week of April.

Talking to Dawn, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs termed the information about suspension of wheat transit correct, saying: “It is correct that in the approval of the GOP, the SOPs stipulated that the transportation will be completed within 30 days of commencement”.

He said the one-month time frame was decided by the cabinet. “However, the extension is being considered by the MOFA, these days,” he added.

Islamabad says time frame extension still under consideration; 39 Afghan trucks return empty from Wagah

When asked if there was any hitch or lacuna regarding approval of extension, the spokesperson said: “It is being processed and is under consideration.”

On the other hand, the food insecurity in Afghanistan is reportedly on the rise. In its report last month, the Human Rights Watch said 95pc of households had been experiencing food insecurity in Afghanistan. “Afghan children are starving to death nearly every day, according to humanitarian organizations,” it had said.

“The government of Afghanistan was supposed to collect the entire 50,000 tonnes of wheat from India through Pakistan at Torkham (Peshawar) and Wagah (Lahore) within the time frame of 30 days. During the last week of March, the Afghan trucks collected the fifth consignment,” a senior official concerned said.

“Since there were reports that the time frame might be extended by the ministry soon, the [sixth] convoy of 39 [Afghan] trucks had entered Pakistan on April 4. But it was returned from Wagah without collecting wheat, as no extension of time was granted by the ministry. To date, there is no extension,” said the official, requesting anonymity, adding that wheat collection had been suspended since April 4.

Of the total 50,000 tonnes of wheat, Afghanistan has reportedly collected just 10,700 tonnes from India under the arrangement till date. So far, five convoys of Afghan trucks collected wheat consignments at Attari border from Indian authorities and returned to Afghanistan via Torkham border.

India had pledged giving wheat to Afghanistan and Pakistan had allowed in February wheat transit by Afghan trucks, ensuring trouble-free movement of trucks right from Wagah to Torkham, collection of wheat from India and smooth operations of wheat-laden trucks without customs duty under a standard operating procedure (SOP).

The first fleet of 41 Afghan trucks collected the first consignment of 2,500 tonnes of wheat from India on Feb 22. Another fleet comprising 36 Afghan trucks received the second consignment of 2,000 tonnes of wheat on March 5. Later on March 10, 40 trucks reached Wagah, collected around 2,200 tonnes of wheat and returned to Afghanistan next day. The fourth and fifth convoys also collected 4,000 tonnes of wheat each till March 25th. However, the sixth convoy of 39 trucks couldn’t be allowed to collect wheat (about 2,000 tonnes) for want of extension of the 30-day time frame and returned to Afghanistan empty.

“We don’t know when the ministry grants extension, allowing entry of the Afghan trucks into Pakistan for resumption of the wheat collection operation. As soon as it is done, the trucks will be allowed to operate,” the official said.

Under the SOP devised jointly by the Pakistani authorities concerned (Customs, Immigration, Security etc), the information related to number of trucks, drivers names, their identity cards, passports, police record/character certificates etc is declared mandatory to be shared by Afghanistan with Pakistan and India before entering their territories. The SOPs allow the officials to issue travel authorisation certificates to the truck drivers at Torkham and send the same to the authorities at Wagah border. After carrying wheat, the drivers are liable to submit/return the same to the authorities at Torkham border.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2022