DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 17, 2022

Loadshedding riles people in urban, rural areas of Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 17, 2022 - Updated April 17, 2022 11:22am

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company’s demand and supply stood around 4,300MW and 3,760MW (on an average), respectively, creating a shortfall of around 550MW and forcing the company to observe loadshedding of two to four hours in urban and about eight hours in rural areas.

“On Saturday, the peak hours’ demand and supply touched a figure of 4,295MW and 3,760MW, causing a shortfall of 535MW. However, in Lahore (except the areas falling under service jurisdiction of high loss feeders) no loadshedding is being observed,” an official source in Lesco told Dawn on Saturday.

He said the government had asked the power division to improve power generation and ensure uninterrupted power supply across Pakistan without any discrimination.

“The power quota of Lesco will be increased very soon,” he said, adding that the Lahore city district’s demand alone has reached about 2,800MW.

“The demand for the districts of Kasur, Sheikhupura, Okara and Nankana ranges between 1,400 and 1,500MW,” he maintained.

On the other hand, Lesco has also inaugurated and energised a newly-built 132kV Walton Grid Station to give relief to the overloaded grid stations – Old Kot Lakhpat and Township – as well as improve voltage profile in several residential and commercial localities in Lahore city district.

The company says its main focus is to strengthen the company’s 132kV grid and transmission lines system. It further says the company’s respective departments have removed system constraints in a bid to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers during summer.

“We have created and energised 50 new 11kV feeders, carried out maintenance at 2,307km of the total 3,110km long 132kV transmission lines, trimming of trees and addition of new transformers and other equipment at grid stations,” a spokesman said.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

17 Apr, 2022

Lawmakers or lawbreakers?

WHAT happened inside the Punjab Assembly on Saturday was nothing less than a brazen attack on the Constitution,...
Updated 17 Apr, 2022

PM, not CM

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has declared that he intends to work at ‘Pakistan speed’ which is a reference to...
17 Apr, 2022

Momentous loss

IT will be difficult to fill the vacuum left behind by Bilquis Edhi, who passed away on Friday. Aptly referred to as...
16 Apr, 2022

Imran’s choice

IT could turn ugly tonight. With Mr Imran Khan all set to address the public at Karachi’s Bagh-i-Jinnah later this...
Updated 16 Apr, 2022

Ogra’s advice

Shehbaz Sharif government does not have the option of letting things remain as they are or keep delaying tough decisions.
16 Apr, 2022

Nefarious nexus

THE Nazim Jokhio murder case now joins the list of countless others where power and influence have more or less...