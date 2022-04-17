Loadshedding riles people in urban, rural areas of Punjab

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company’s demand and supply stood around 4,300MW and 3,760MW (on an average), respectively, creating a shortfall of around 550MW and forcing the company to observe loadshedding of two to four hours in urban and about eight hours in rural areas.

“On Saturday, the peak hours’ demand and supply touched a figure of 4,295MW and 3,760MW, causing a shortfall of 535MW. However, in Lahore (except the areas falling under service jurisdiction of high loss feeders) no loadshedding is being observed,” an official source in Lesco told Dawn on Saturday.

He said the government had asked the power division to improve power generation and ensure uninterrupted power supply across Pakistan without any discrimination.

“The power quota of Lesco will be increased very soon,” he said, adding that the Lahore city district’s demand alone has reached about 2,800MW.

“The demand for the districts of Kasur, Sheikhupura, Okara and Nankana ranges between 1,400 and 1,500MW,” he maintained.

On the other hand, Lesco has also inaugurated and energised a newly-built 132kV Walton Grid Station to give relief to the overloaded grid stations – Old Kot Lakhpat and Township – as well as improve voltage profile in several residential and commercial localities in Lahore city district.

The company says its main focus is to strengthen the company’s 132kV grid and transmission lines system. It further says the company’s respective departments have removed system constraints in a bid to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers during summer.

“We have created and energised 50 new 11kV feeders, carried out maintenance at 2,307km of the total 3,110km long 132kV transmission lines, trimming of trees and addition of new transformers and other equipment at grid stations,” a spokesman said.

