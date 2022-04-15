DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 15, 2022

Pakistan to host second division of Asian Rugby Championship

The Newspaper's Sports ReporterPublished April 15, 2022 - Updated April 15, 2022 10:44am

LAHORE: Pakistan is set to host the second division of the Asian Rugby Championship here from May 29 to June 4, the Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) chairman Fawzi Khawaja said Thursday.

Khawaja said the tournament will feature Thailand, China and Chinese Taipei along with the hosts.

The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Khawaja said the PRU has formed a selection committee to pick the national side for the tournament. It includes chairman Rizwan-ur-Rab Malik and members Mohsin Khan, Muzamil Khan Waziree and Shakeel Ahmed Malik.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2022

