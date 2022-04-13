DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 13, 2022

Case against SHO, 10 other cops for illegal arrest

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished April 13, 2022 - Updated April 13, 2022 10:32am

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Toba Tek Singh Saddar police registered a case on Tuesday against its former station house officer (SHO) and 10 other policemen for illegally arresting a man in a murder case in violation of a court order under which he was granted bail before arrest.

Complainant Mukhtar Ahmad, of Chak 322-JB, got registered an FIR registered through court orders under sections 156-C of the Police Order 2002 and 342 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR states that his son Waqar Ahmad was on temporary bail before arrest when SHO Muzammil Kalyar, investigation officer Akbar Hayat, sub-inspector Waris Ali and eight constables raided his house and unlawfully arrested his son.

INJURED: Three people of a family were shot at and injured critically when their opponents opened indiscriminate firing on them on Tuesday in Faisalabad’s Chak 136 GB Sharqi when they were irrigating their farmland.

A Rescue 1122 report said both parties had a dispute over irrigation water. The people admitted to the Samundri THQ hospital included brothers Sajjad Ali and Abbas Ali and their uncle Muhammad Ilyas.

BURNT: Two plumbers were seriously burnt due to electric shocks on Tuesday in Faisalabad.

Rescue 1122 said that both Kamran and Saifullah were at work at an under-construction house at Dholanwal when a steel pipe they were carrying touched live wires passing over the roof. Both were shifted to the Allied Hospital in critical condition.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 13 Apr, 2022

PTI’s poor choice

Resigning from NA en masse, party has left the field open for its political opponents to do as they please.
13 Apr, 2022

Another TTP attack

IN yet another deadly attack, militants targeted a police van in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan, on Monday. Five ...
13 Apr, 2022

Communalism shifts gear

COMMUNAL violence against Muslims has flared up again in India. There’s a method in the madness as usual. ...
Updated 12 Apr, 2022

New PM’s challenge

Enormity of economic, foreign policy challenges demands a strong govt, which is not encumbered by uncertainty over its future.
Chilling tactics
Updated 12 Apr, 2022

Chilling tactics

The vicious cycle of the state silencing citizens must stop.
12 Apr, 2022

Water shortage

FOR the past couple of weeks, news reports have been indicating an acute water shortage in the country. According to...