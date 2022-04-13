Case against SHO, 10 other cops for illegal arrest

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Toba Tek Singh Saddar police registered a case on Tuesday against its former station house officer (SHO) and 10 other policemen for illegally arresting a man in a murder case in violation of a court order under which he was granted bail before arrest.

Complainant Mukhtar Ahmad, of Chak 322-JB, got registered an FIR registered through court orders under sections 156-C of the Police Order 2002 and 342 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR states that his son Waqar Ahmad was on temporary bail before arrest when SHO Muzammil Kalyar, investigation officer Akbar Hayat, sub-inspector Waris Ali and eight constables raided his house and unlawfully arrested his son.

INJURED: Three people of a family were shot at and injured critically when their opponents opened indiscriminate firing on them on Tuesday in Faisalabad’s Chak 136 GB Sharqi when they were irrigating their farmland.

A Rescue 1122 report said both parties had a dispute over irrigation water. The people admitted to the Samundri THQ hospital included brothers Sajjad Ali and Abbas Ali and their uncle Muhammad Ilyas.

BURNT: Two plumbers were seriously burnt due to electric shocks on Tuesday in Faisalabad.

Rescue 1122 said that both Kamran and Saifullah were at work at an under-construction house at Dholanwal when a steel pipe they were carrying touched live wires passing over the roof. Both were shifted to the Allied Hospital in critical condition.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2022