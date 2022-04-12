No outflows from Roshan Digital Accounts, says SBP

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has denied any outflow of foreign exchange from the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) being maintained by the overseas Pakistanis.

In a tweet on Monday, the SBP rebutted the fake news taking rounds on the social media about large withdrawals from the RDAs and slowdown in inflows.

“So far in April, inflows are very strong at around $86 million there are no abnormal outflows,” said the SBP in the tweet, adding that the inflows have now surpassed $4bn.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2022