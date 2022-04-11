DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 11, 2022

PTI MNAs boycott session, Shehbaz set to get elected as PM

Dawn.comPublished April 11, 2022 - Updated April 11, 2022 04:46pm
PML_N's Ayaz Sadiq chairs the National Assembly session. — DawnNewsTv
PML_N's Ayaz Sadiq chairs the National Assembly session. — DawnNewsTv
This combo photo shows Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) and Shehbaz Sharif. — Photos: NA Twitter
This combo photo shows Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) and Shehbaz Sharif. — Photos: NA Twitter
National Assembly Deputy Speaker chairs the session of the house. — DawnNewsTV
National Assembly Deputy Speaker chairs the session of the house. — DawnNewsTV
PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi adresses the NA. — DawnNewsTv
PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi adresses the NA. — DawnNewsTv

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNAs walked out of the National Assembly (NA) on Monday, boycotting the election for the country's new prime minister.

The move came after Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was the party's candidate for the top slot, announced that PTI lawmakers would be resigning en masse from the NA.

Following that, the PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq replaced Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who said his conscience did not allow him to conduct the session, as voting for the new premier began.

The development comes two days after an unceremonious end to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's tenure as the country's chief executive through a no-confidence vote.

After taking the chair of the speaker, Sadiq read out the rules and procedure for the election of the prime minister and asked for the bells to rung for five minutes so that all lawmakers could come inside the halls before the voting began.

He said after the bells stopped ringing, the assembly's entrances and exits would be locked and would remain so until the voting concluded.

Thereafter, Sadiq read out the names of the contenders, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi. In a slip of tongue, he named PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif as one of the contenders and quickly corrected himself, clarifying that he meant to say Shehbaz.

Sadiq then asked the lawmakers supporting Shehbaz to proceed to lobbies on his left side for voting. Similarly, he asked those who wanted to vote in favour of Qureshi to proceed to the lobby on his right side to cast their votes.

The voting is under way at the moment.

The NA session for the election of the prime minister today began with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

After the recitation, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was initially chairing the session, explained his rationale behind his contentious ruling to dismiss the no-confidence motion against erstwhile prime minister Imran Khan on April 3.

"The ruling was declared unconstitutional by the court ... and we all are obliged to respect the court. But I want to tell you the reason behind my ruling," he said, adding that he had taken the decision "as a responsible Pakistani and deputy speaker of the NA".

He then referred to a communique, which purportedly contained evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple Imran Khan's government, saying that cable was discussed in the federal cabinet, a meeting of the National Security Committee and a meeting of the parliamentary committee for security.

"And it was proven that the no-confidence motion [was linked] to a foreign conspiracy," he said.

Suri added that on April 9, it was decided during a cabinet meeting that the cable would be declassified and sent to then-NA speaker Asad Qaiser by the government.

"Asad Qaiser read and reviewed it [the cable]," he said. He then held up a piece of paper, saying that he had the cable with him. In the letter, he continued, an "open threat" had been made to Pakistan.

He added that the communique was sent to Pakistan before the no-confidence motion was submitted on March 8.

The cable, he continued, stated that in case of the failure of the no-confidence motion, Pakistan would have to face dire consequences.

The deputy speaker went on to question, "Was talking about an independent foreign policy, independent economy ... and fighting the case of Islamophobia Imran Khan's fault?"

"Was he punished because he refused slavery?"

The deputy speaker announced that he was sealing the cable and sending it to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

Before giving the floor to PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi, he said his April 3 was in line with the oath he had taken as the deputy speaker and the Constitution. "I did it to stop a regime change at the will of another country," he said.

But, he added, "I accept the Supreme Court's decision on the matter."

He appealed to MNAs to think about the matter and apologised for hurting anyone's sentiments.

Qureshi began his speech by noting that a constitutional process would reach its conclusion today.

"An election will be held, in which one side will be successful and another will be freed," he said. "Today, the nation is at a crossroads. It has to choose between the path of independence and the path of slavery."

He then thanked Imran Khan and his party for showing confidence in him and nominating as the candidate for the prime minister's slot.

Qureshi continued that today, there was a cohort driven by a single ideology on one side and a coalition of parties, which was "unnatural" in the PTI's view, on the other.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif — who is the former joint opposition's candidate for the prime minister's slot — and PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi were in the race to become the country's new prime minister.

However, after the PTI boycotted the elections and walked out of the assembly, Shehbaz is the lone contender for the prime minister's slot and will be elected unopposed.

According to the NA agenda issued by the house's secretariat for today, the session for the prime minister's election will begin at 2pm.

The premier's election is the only item on the agenda — apart from the recitation of the Holy Quran and a Naat, which marks the commencement of every NA session — stating that the house would convene to vote for the new leader of the house "as required by Article 91 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with rule 32 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007".

Former prime minister Imran Khan arrived at Parliament House ahead of the session for the election of a new premier to chair a meeting of the party's parliamentary committee.

When asked to comment on protests held across the country by PTI supporters last night, he smiled and said: "God is the one who gives respect."

Submission of nomination papers

Both Shehbaz and Qureshi had filed their nomination papers yesterday, hours after Imran Khan's ouster as the prime minister.

Qureshi had submitted four forms with the NA Secretariat, while Shehbaz had filed 13 forms.

During the submission of the nomination papers, the PTI had raised objections to Shehbaz's nomination and subsequently PTI's Qureshi and Babar Awan had exchanged heated words with PML-N leaders Zahid Hamid and Atta Tarar.

The senior PTI leaders had submitted objections against Shehbaz, stating that the latter was contesting the election on the day of his expected indictment in a money laundering case. They were of the opinion that he did not deserve to be the new PM due to his “involvement” in corruption cases.

On Monday, the court, however, deferred the indictment.

Responding to these allegations, Tarar had said since Shehbaz had not been convicted in any case, his nomination could not be rejected merely on the basis of allegations. Hamid had reminded the PTI leaders that nomination could be rejected only on the grounds mentioned in the Constitution and Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the NA, 2007, under which the candidate for the office of PM must be a Muslim, an MNA and signature of the candidate and his proposer and seconder must be genuine.

The NA secretary had eventually accepted the nomination papers of both the candidates.

No-trust motion ousts Imran

The election for the prime minister comes two days after a premature end to the PTI tenure following weeks of political turmoil.

The saga began with the joint opposition — primarily the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the PPP — submitting the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan with the NA Secretariat on March 8.

In the days to follow, the country's political landscape was abuzz with activity as parties and individuals changed alliances and the PTI and opposition were seen trading barbs and allegations alongside intensifying efforts to ensure their success in the no-confidence contest.

Eventually, major allies of the ruling PTI — Balochistan Awami Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan — deserted the government and joined the opposition ranks which led to PM Imran losing his majority in the lower house of parliament.

In addition, over a dozen PTI dissident MNAs have already come into the open with their criticism on PTI policies.

For its part, the PTI had managed to secure the support of another one of its key allies, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), as Usman Buzdar stepped down as the Punjab chief minister in favour of the PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who the ruling party announced as its candidate for the province's new chief executive.

However, one of the many twists in the saga emerged when Imran Khan claimed to have evidence of a "foreign conspiracy" to oust his government. At the PTI's rally on March 27, the premier had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claiming it was evidence of an "international conspiracy" being hatched to topple his government.

The PTI accused the opposition of being part of the foreign plot and tried to turn the tide in its favour by disclosing some of the details in the "threat letter" to journalists and lawmakers.

Separately, after a few delays, the National Assembly finally convened on April 3 to vote on the no-trust motion against the premier.

However, the PTI would prove to be five steps ahead of the opposition as the deputy speaker, who was chairing the session, dismissed the motion, saying it was part of a foreign conspiracy to oust Imran Khan, after Chaudhry spoke on a point of order, citing Article 5 of the Constitution, which mandates loyalty to the state for every citizen.

Within minutes of the pandemonium that broke out, Imran Khan appeared on television to announce that he had advised the president to dissolve the lower house of parliament and called on the people to prepare for fresh elections.

The government's move also led to the Supreme Court taking suo motu notice of the deputy speaker's ruling with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial stating that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and president regarding the dissolution of the NA would be subject to the court's order. Meanwhile, opposition parties also filed pleas questioning the legality of Suri's ruling.

What followed were five days of marathon hearings where the court heard arguments from the government and the opposition. At the same time, the PTI began its preparations for the next elections, insisting on the existence of a foreign conspiracy behind the no-confidence motion.

On Thursday last week, the apex court — in a historic ruling — set aside Suri's ruling and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly by the president on the erstwhile PM's advice, with all five judges unanimously voting 5-0 against it.

The court's verdict also restored the prime minister and his cabinet in their position and directed for the session of the National Assembly to reconvene on Saturday no later than 10:30am, saying that the session cannot be prorogued without the conclusion of the no-trust motion against Imran.

On Saturday, the session commenced at 10:30am but continued into the wee hours of Sunday as the opposition's clamour for immediate voting throughout the day fell on deaf ears amid lengthy speeches delivered from treasury members on the floor of the house. The session was adjourned four times and the voting took place only after Asad Qaiser resigned at the speaker of the house almost 15 minutes before midnight, which according to legal experts, was the deadline to implement the Supreme Court's orders to conduct voting on the no-trust motion.

PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq, who was among the panel of chairmen, had then chaired the session, with the voting on the motion finally taking place at 11:58pm.

The results were announced in the early hours of Sunday, with 174 MNAs voting in favour of the resolution, two more than the required number of 172 out of a total 342 for the resolution to pass.

History was written as Imran Khan became the first prime minister in Pakistan to have been removed from office through a no-confidence vote.

No Confidence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (39)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 11, 2022 01:47pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 11, 2022 01:53pm
This is peoples of Pakistan’s Suo Moto. The masses have given their verdict!
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz
Apr 11, 2022 01:57pm
Does this mean that Shahbaz will not appear in court today for the financial corruption cases?
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Apr 11, 2022 02:09pm
Sharif is corrupt to the core. All the best Pakistan. Will the last person out switch the light off?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahud ur Rahman
Apr 11, 2022 02:12pm
congratulation on the way to select a thug! i feel so proud
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 11, 2022 02:12pm
What a sad day for Pakistan, a person who calls Pakistanis beggars, a person who is on bail for corruption charges, a person with tainted record about to be elected to be the PM.
Reply Recommend 0
ali jaffery
Apr 11, 2022 02:14pm
Utterly detest the old guard but Mr Khan you did not behave any differently by giving two fingers to the constitution. You are very creative in imagination as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Nazir Husain
Apr 11, 2022 02:14pm
Candidate has to be Sadiq and Ameen. According to the constitution. Honest and trustworthy. He can be denied on the basis of allegations. He can be free on bail until the case ends. But he can’t be PM.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 11, 2022 02:20pm
Military establishment along with judiciary facilitated these bandits to power, fearing isolation from the west. Now I can’t wait to watch our armed forced saluting a bunch of known criminals at state ceremonies.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Salaria
Apr 11, 2022 02:22pm
CrimeMinister.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Apr 11, 2022 02:22pm
The coverage by the paid media of illegal selection of PM will dearly cost them and they will be out of business.Nation support Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Apr 11, 2022 02:22pm
Banana republic
Reply Recommend 0
abbas
Apr 11, 2022 02:25pm
And the new PM will be different how?
Reply Recommend 0
Khanjee
Apr 11, 2022 02:26pm
Best of luck Shobaz Sharif. All the looters are behind you
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Apr 11, 2022 02:26pm
So pti will start blaming the govt from today.Thats what they know blame and play victim.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Apr 11, 2022 02:34pm
Best choice for common man
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 11, 2022 02:38pm
Sad day for Pakistan .... once again the looters prevail !
Reply Recommend 0
Piwk
Apr 11, 2022 02:51pm
Crimeminster
Reply Recommend 0
Yousuf
Apr 11, 2022 02:59pm
The corrupt person having transferred billions through TT is going to be the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Shame on you all the sitting members of National Assembly. Shame!
Reply Recommend 0
Lalo
Apr 11, 2022 03:02pm
Azadi Azadi. We want IK back. Even if green passport in bottom 4. Even if we are at 140 in corruption index. Even if COVID funds went to the deep pockets. Even if highest loans from the world including IMF. Even if no insight on foreign funding case. But IK is pure and non corrupt. We want him back.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 11, 2022 03:04pm
Shah Mehmood has still not submitted his resignation form NA seat. Is he still a PM candidate against Shahbaz Sharif??
Reply Recommend 0
JustWasif
Apr 11, 2022 03:13pm
Common man will suffer no matter who is the leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Someone
Apr 11, 2022 03:29pm
Foreign minister Qureshi wants to be PM
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Ali
Apr 11, 2022 03:35pm
Power struggle in between thugs of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Apr 11, 2022 03:40pm
For 4 years the slogan from opposition was SELECTED (PTI) now for another 4 years the PTI slogan would be IMPORTED to govt in power. Shameful situation of Pakistan politics
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 11, 2022 03:42pm
And The winner is ???
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Apr 11, 2022 03:44pm
What a feudal and criminnal circus!
Reply Recommend 0
Guest
Apr 11, 2022 04:06pm
Bye bye pti :)
Reply Recommend 0
siphr
Apr 11, 2022 04:08pm
how is a criminal becoming a PM?
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Apr 11, 2022 04:08pm
Pakistan Zindabad… Zabardast move by PTI.. we are ready for elections, bring them on!!
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Apr 11, 2022 04:09pm
Good luck and best wishes to Shahbaz Sharif, new Prime Minister of Pakistan. Hoping for better performance than the previous PM.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Apr 11, 2022 04:10pm
What will happen if PTI loses by elections
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Apr 11, 2022 04:11pm
Let us make a looter of billions PM and Fazlu Diesel President for Pakistan to make real progress Soon Nawaz Sharif will be healthy from fake illnesses and back in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Reality
Apr 11, 2022 04:12pm
@Faraz, All the fake cases will die their own death, true justice will only prevail.
Reply Recommend 0
Azad J
Apr 11, 2022 04:12pm
GoodLuck Cherry Blossom!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Apr 11, 2022 04:12pm
Finally Go niazi Go became a reality in blessed month of Ramadan
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Apr 11, 2022 04:12pm
As usual a PTI cowards ranaway without putting up a fight…losers
Reply Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Apr 11, 2022 04:29pm
PTI members are behaving like spoiled brats.
Reply Recommend 0
D
Apr 11, 2022 04:33pm
The establishment must be very happy as crooks in parliament.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

11 Apr, 2022

Election preparations

WITH the success of the no-confidence vote against the prime minister, the incoming government may not be in a hurry...
Updated 11 Apr, 2022

Cable rigmarole

It is unfortunate that Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi compromised the country’s vital interests, instead of protecting them.
11 Apr, 2022

Khashoggi trial

THE gruesome 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate had shocked...
Back to the pavilion
Updated 10 Apr, 2022

Back to the pavilion

Though inexperience ultimately became its undoing, the PTI did also record some commendable achievements.
Updated 10 Apr, 2022

Hafiz Saeed sentenced

IN Pakistan’s ecosystem of religiously inspired militant groups, the Lashkar-e-Taiba/ Jamaatud Dawa brand was,...
10 Apr, 2022

Safe for cricket

A MERE six hours after Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan got underway, with the opening Test in Rawalpindi, a...