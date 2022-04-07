DAWN.COM Logo

Woods puts finishing touches to Masters preparations

Published April 7, 2022
AUGUSTA: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits out of a bunker on the second hole during the final practice round prior to the Masters on Wednesday. Defending champion Matsuyama, who last year became the first Japanese man to win a major championship, is hoping a balky neck that has been bothering him for a few weeks is good enough when play gets underway on Thursday to give him a legitimate chance of winning the Masters again. No player has won the Masters in consecutive years since Tiger Woods in 2001-02 and prior to that only Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Jack Nicklaus (1965-66) have pulled off the Au

AUGUSTA: Five-time champion Tiger Woods put the finishing touches to his preparations for this week’s Masters by playing nine holes at Augusta National on Wednesday ahead of his highly-anticipated return to competition.

Woods, who suffered career-threatening leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash, arrived at Augusta National early and played the back nine along with 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples and world number seven Justin Thomas.

The scene more resembled the final round of a major rather than a pre-tournament practice as patrons lined the course from tee to green to catch a glimpse of Woods, who 14 months ago many thought would never compete again.

At the par-three 16th, which is played entirely over water, the trio delighted the patrons as they took part in a Masters practice round tradition and simultaneously attempted to skip their balls across the pond fronting the green.

Couples, the only member of the trio to pull off the trick shot and hit the green, said after the round that Woods was hitting the ball plenty far enough to play Augusta National and looked even sharper than he did earlier in the week.

“Tiger is Tiger. I said it on Monday that he’s not like a lot of us where I’ve been injured even at age 35 and I go play just to play,” Couples said.

“He’s not going to do that. He’s won so many times, and he’s just not a guy to go do something mediocre. He’ll compete, and he’ll be ready to roll.”

Woods, 46, arrived at Augusta National on Sunday and played the back nine in a bid to help him decide whether he would play in the year’s first major this week. He played the front nine on Monday with good friends Couples and Thomas.

The 15-times major champion said on Tuesday that not only did he intend to play this week but that he thinks he can win.

Victory for Woods would make him the oldest Masters champion by three weeks over 18-times major winner Jack Nicklaus, who collected his record sixth Green Jacket in 1986.

Woods staged one of the most remarkable comebacks in professional sport when, at 43, he won the Masters in 2019 after enduring years of surgery and personal problems that convinced many the best golfer of his generation was done.

Barring a setback in his condition, Woods will tee off Thursday morning alongside South African Louis Oosthuizen and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann with thousands of spectators and a global television audience watching his every move.

“It really shouldn’t surprise us. He’s one of the most dedicated, determined athletes I’ve ever seen in my life,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said. “Who knows what might happen this week? We’re excited he’s here.”

Woods has not played a competitive round in 17 months, since trying to defend his 2019 title at a 2020 Masters delayed to November by Covid-19.

“Considering where his life was 17 months ago, this is an incredible feat,” said Jack Nicklaus, winner of a record 18 major titles and record six Masters crowns. “Only reinforces the drive, passion and work ethic Tiger has always possessed.”

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2022

