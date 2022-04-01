AJK assembly member remanded in FIA custody

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday remanded a member of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (MLA) to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with alleged corruption in a private housing society.

Judicial Magistrate Mian Maqsood Anjum remanded MLA Chaudhry Mohammad Yaseen for one day.

Mr Yaseen was the chairman of a private housing scheme, Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society, from 2004 to 2015.

He also had held the portfolio of senior minister in the AJK government. In September last year, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal

Bhutto-Zardari appointed him as the president of the PPP AJK chapter.

The FIA accused Mr Yaseen of corruption in the affairs of the housing society.

Consequent upon an inquiry, an FIR was registered against him and others on January 15, 2021.

During the course of investigation, Mohammad Zaheer Khan, then executive secretary, Naseem Anjum, treasurer, and land provider Ali Wiqar were also arrested.

Mr Yaseen, being chairman of the housing society, had approved the deal.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2022