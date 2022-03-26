PTI hires DJ Butt once again

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has again hired DJ Butt to provide the sound system and play music during what the ruling party said the biggest ever public gathering in Islamabad on Sunday.

The famous Disc Jockey (DJ), who was briefly arrested during the 2014 sit-in of the PTI in the capital, later developed serious differences with the party as it delayed payments to him. Now the issues have been resolved.

“DJ Butt will be in action in our historic public gathering on Sunday,” said PTI regional president MNA Ali Nawaz Awan.

He said arrangements had almost been finalised for the public gathering which will be a referendum in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his independent foreign policy.

Mr Awan, who is also the special assistant to the prime minister, said filling the massive area of Parade Ground spreading from I-8 to near Faizabad was not an easy task.

PTI Secretary General and Planning Minister Asad Umar, MNA Amer Mehmood Kiani, PTI leader Zahid Kazmi and others visited the Parade Ground.

Speaking to Dawn, PTI MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz said the event will break all record of public meetings held anywhere in Pakistan.

“We have mobilised people at the grassroots level and the response is amazing. People think that Imran Khan is being targeted by corrupt opposition members for his bold stance against Islamophobia, holding two meetings of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and his independent foreign policy and steps for improving life standards of the poor people of the country,” he said.

The call for the public gathering was given by the prime minister, who is facing a no-confidence motion moved by the joint opposition parties. The prime minister has stated that one million people will turn up in the meeting.

The PTI Islamabad chapter has already set up camps in various areas to mobilise the public for the public meeting. Banners have also been displayed in various areas of the city, particularly on Islamabad Expressway in favour of the prime minister.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2022