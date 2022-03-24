DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 24, 2022

Pace bowling icon Waqar Younis inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

The Newspaper's Sports ReporterPublished March 24, 2022 - Updated March 24, 2022 09:45am
Former Pakistan captain and fast bowling icon Waqar Younis gets inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame. — Picture via PCB/Twitter
Former Pakistan captain and fast bowling icon Waqar Younis gets inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame. — Picture via PCB/Twitter

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain and fast bowling icon Waqar Younis was on Wednesday formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame when he received his commemorative cap and plaque during the third Test between Pakistan and Australia here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Known for his toe-crushing yorkers, Waqar is the eighth cricketer who received the Hall of Fame honour from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Earlier, legendary players Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Abdul Qadir, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad and Zaheer Abbas have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

In an illustrious international career spanning over 13 years, right-armer Waqar played 87 Tests to take 373 wickets at an impressive average of 23.56 and claimed 416 scalps at 23.84 in 262 One-day Inter­nationals.

Speaking on the occasion of the induction, the 50-year-old Waqar credited her mother for the successes that he achieved in international cricket for Pakistan.

“I feel honoured to have been inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame with my mother and wife standing alongside me. In fact, it was an honour to receive the beautiful plaque from my mother, who has been my inspiration throughout this highly rewarding and immensely satisfying cricketing journey. Without her blessings, I would not have been able to achieve this much as a professional,” Waqar, who made his Test debut in 1989 against India at Karachi, said.

“Playing for Pakistan was a dream come true and I still cherish every single moment of wearing the Pakistan colour. And to be awarded by the PCB with this honour 19 years after I last represented my country is just an icing on the cake, for which I amgrateful to them,” Waqar, who last represented Pakistan at the 2003 World Cup against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, remarked.

Waqar continued, “It is indeed a very proud moment for me to be placed in the same category as Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas. These individuals are abso­lute legends of the game and their achievements and success stories are well documented.

“I would like to thank all the players I played with and against as well as all the support staff who contributed towards my accomplishments.”

In Tests, Waqar took 50 or more wickets against New Zealand (70), Zimbabwe (62), Sri Lanka (56), West Indies (55) and England (50). In ODIs, he took 84 wickets against Sri Lanka, followed by New Zealand (79), West Indies (60), South Africa (58), India (37), England (30), Australia (29) and Zimbabwe (23).

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

24 Mar, 2022

Mental health

SOUND mental health eludes far too many Pakistanis. Statistics tell us that every fifth person living in this...
Taxing challenge
24 Mar, 2022

Taxing challenge

Govt must ensure that any increase in revenue collection through personal income taxes is done by increasing their progressivity.
24 Mar, 2022

World TB Day

ONE may well mistake it for some other respiratory illness — even Covid-19 at a time when the pandemic still...
Undermining the ECP
Updated 23 Mar, 2022

Undermining the ECP

Only way out is for courts to issue a clear and unambiguous order that stops the govt from further undermining the ECP's writ.
23 Mar, 2022

Reko Diq deal

IN what is being described as a breakthrough, Barrick Gold Corp has agreed to restart the suspended Reko Diq mine...
23 Mar, 2022

D-escalation

AFTER days of brinkmanship, it seems that better sense has prevailed. The PTI’s decision to move its much-hyped...