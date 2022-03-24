Pace bowling icon Waqar Younis inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain and fast bowling icon Waqar Younis was on Wednesday formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame when he received his commemorative cap and plaque during the third Test between Pakistan and Australia here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Known for his toe-crushing yorkers, Waqar is the eighth cricketer who received the Hall of Fame honour from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Earlier, legendary players Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Abdul Qadir, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad and Zaheer Abbas have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

In an illustrious international career spanning over 13 years, right-armer Waqar played 87 Tests to take 373 wickets at an impressive average of 23.56 and claimed 416 scalps at 23.84 in 262 One-day Inter­nationals.

Speaking on the occasion of the induction, the 50-year-old Waqar credited her mother for the successes that he achieved in international cricket for Pakistan.

“I feel honoured to have been inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame with my mother and wife standing alongside me. In fact, it was an honour to receive the beautiful plaque from my mother, who has been my inspiration throughout this highly rewarding and immensely satisfying cricketing journey. Without her blessings, I would not have been able to achieve this much as a professional,” Waqar, who made his Test debut in 1989 against India at Karachi, said.

“Playing for Pakistan was a dream come true and I still cherish every single moment of wearing the Pakistan colour. And to be awarded by the PCB with this honour 19 years after I last represented my country is just an icing on the cake, for which I amgrateful to them,” Waqar, who last represented Pakistan at the 2003 World Cup against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, remarked.

Waqar continued, “It is indeed a very proud moment for me to be placed in the same category as Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas. These individuals are abso­lute legends of the game and their achievements and success stories are well documented.

“I would like to thank all the players I played with and against as well as all the support staff who contributed towards my accomplishments.”

In Tests, Waqar took 50 or more wickets against New Zealand (70), Zimbabwe (62), Sri Lanka (56), West Indies (55) and England (50). In ODIs, he took 84 wickets against Sri Lanka, followed by New Zealand (79), West Indies (60), South Africa (58), India (37), England (30), Australia (29) and Zimbabwe (23).

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2022