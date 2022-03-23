DAWN.COM Logo

Russia will use N-arms only if there’s ‘existential threat’: Kremlin

AFPPublished March 23, 2022 - Updated March 23, 2022 09:55am

WASHINGTON: Russia would only use nuclear weapons in the context of the Ukraine conflict if it were facing an “existential threat”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN International on Tuesday.

“We have a concept of domestic security, and it’s public. You can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used,” Peskov said. “So if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be used in accordance with our concept.”

Peskov’s comment came as interviewer Christiane Amanpour pushed him on whether he was “convinced or confident” that Putin would not use the nuclear option in the Ukrainian context.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2022

Russia Ukraine War
