FIA arrests two men for running illegal money exchange business in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two men for allegedly running unlawful currency exchange business at Khairpur Tamewali.

FIA Deputy Director Sarfraz Ali said that on a tip-off, an agency team raided the office of a travelling agency at Khairpur Tamewali and arrested its owners – Abu Bakr and Muhammad Umar.

He said the suspects were running illegal currency exchange business under the garb of travelling agency. The raiding team also recovered around 2,000two Saudi Riyals, 600 Dirhams and currency of some other foreign countries from their possession, he added.

He said a case under Foreign Exchange Regulation Act 1947 was registered against the suspects who were detained in the FIA lock-up.

Project

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has claimed that it has completed nine high-tension feeder projects costing around Rs340 million in the region.

According to a Mepco press release, the projects were aimed at improving the voltage for the continued supply of electricity in the summer season to thousands of the consumers in the region.

Quoting Project Director (construction) Sohail Bashir, it said that new 11-KV feeders were being installed, and through bifurcation, rehabilitation and balancing of overloaded feeders, uninterrupted power supply would be ensured to the consumers.

It said in Bahawalpur Mepco circle, high-tension Dhinote 11-KV feeder was completed at a cost of Rs300m, while an amount of over Rs300m each was spent on the Chowk Chadhar feeder in Rahim Yar Khan and Ganjiani feeder in Bahawalnagar.

Seminar

The speakers at a seminar held to mark the World Water Day urged the public to save water for the future generations.

The speakers drawn from different government departments observed that the country faced acute water shortage and every citizen should strive to overcome it by saving water.

Commissioner retired Capt Muhammad Zafar Iqbal said Pakistan, like other countries, faced the issues like environmental and climatic changes, besides global warming and deficiency of water. He called upon the masses to realise their responsibility and join the efforts to save water from being wasted.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2022