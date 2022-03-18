PCB hires ex-ICC Academy curator Lumsden

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has hired the services of former ICC Academy curator Toby Lumsden as consultant who will train its own curators according to the modern techniques of world cricket.

Interestingly, Lumsden has been hired after two of the ongoing three-Test series between Pakistan and Australia played in Rawalpindi and Karachi have already ended in draws.

The third and the final Test is being played from March 21 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, where Lumsden is working to prepare the pitch along with local experts.

The PCB was heavily criticised for preparing a docile pitch for the Test in Rawalpindi where batters held sway over bowlers on all five days. On the other hand, the track for the second Test in Karachi proved much batter and almost created a result before the Test ended in a thrilling draw with full play on the last day.

After the first Test, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja had specified the policy of the Board in preparing the Rawalpindi pitch, admitting that the track was made according to the mandate given to the curators headed by Agha Zahid.

Accordingly, the pitch for the Karachi Test was made, and the same approach is being adopted for the Lahore Test. Therefore, it is very likely that the pitch being prepared at the Gaddafi Stadium will not go against the interests of the home team.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2022