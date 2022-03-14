Today's Paper | March 14, 2022

Mufti Taqi Usmani calls upon politicians to exercise restraint, avoid 'foul' language

Dawn.comPublished March 14, 2022 - Updated March 14, 2022 01:14pm
A file photo of prominent scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani. — Picture via Twitter
Prominent religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani on Monday expressed shock at the intense war of words "devoid of any restraint" between the mainstream political parties, saying "it is frightening to imagine the extent to which Islamic rules and values are being violated in political disputes."

The remarks from the noted scholar come in the wake of mud-slinging between the opposition — primarily the PPP and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which is an alliance of other opposition parties — and the ruling PTI after the former submitted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Since then, the two sides have been trading barbs in their respective public meetings, with one widely-discussed instance of the prime minister calling PDM chief and JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman as "diesel" and the leading opposition trio — Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazl — as "the three stooges".

Without naming anyone, Mufti Usmani, quoted a reference from a verse of the Holy Quran's Surah Hujurat, saying "do not make fun of one another, do not indulge in back-biting ... and do not call anyone with twisted names."

He said differences could be ideological or political, but they should not be taken to a point where expletives are hurled at each other or violence is resorted to.

He said criticism was based on arguments and not on foul language.

"Please think about where we are going," the Mufti said.

M Emad
Mar 14, 2022 12:23pm
COAS also advise the same.
Reply Recommend 0
Teejay
Mar 14, 2022 12:25pm
We need to unite under the guidance of our religious scholars to build back the moral fabric long lost.
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 14, 2022 12:26pm
Mufti Sahab, today's politicians and their supporters all use filthy language against their opponents and people dance to their tunes. It is unfortunate but true that we have become one of the topmost degenerate societies on the surface of earth.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Mar 14, 2022 12:32pm
It's Imran Khan and his party who use foul and abusive language, not others.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Mar 14, 2022 12:33pm
Here ego &status matters &Islam only used for political gains not in letter&spirit.Sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Mar 14, 2022 12:35pm
In our country where women are treated with a degree of disrespect, children are used in household labor, and the poor get poorer you are worried about filthy language?
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Mar 14, 2022 12:35pm
Mufti Sahib must stay away otherwise these politicians will not spare him too.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Mar 14, 2022 12:37pm
@Teejay, EXACTLY.
Reply Recommend 0
Sach baat
Mar 14, 2022 12:37pm
As an observer we see that both parties are using foul language.
Reply Recommend 0
F NAWAZ
Mar 14, 2022 12:37pm
Truth hurts and it will either foul or not. It's people who are venting out their anger on the corrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Mar 14, 2022 12:40pm
I don't PTI will agree to it. Their supporters love such trash talk
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Mar 14, 2022 12:40pm
@Teejay, sure, Pakistan will become Afghanistan,Iran or something worse
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Mar 14, 2022 12:50pm
Welcome to container talks mufti sb
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Mar 14, 2022 12:56pm
Great advise Mufti saab.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Mar 14, 2022 01:02pm
Nothing on corruption and buying votes? Isn't that worse?
Reply Recommend 0

