Today's Paper | March 10, 2022

SC issues notice to PM Imran on Ayaz Sadiq's petition

Haseeb BhattiPublished March 10, 2022 - Updated March 10, 2022 12:36pm
A file photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan. — DawnNews/File
A file photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan. — DawnNews/File

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan while hearing a seven-year-old petition by PML-N lawmaker Ayaz Sadiq, challenging the verdict of an election tribunal that had invalidated the latter's election victory from Lahore's NA-122 constituency in the 2013 general elections.

Sadiq had defeated Imran Khan in the 2013 general elections from NA-122 after which the PTI chief had challenged the results.

The Punjab election commission's tribunal had on Aug 15, 2015, ordered re-polling in NA-122, declaring the 2013 election in the constituency null and void. However, in the re-election on the seat two month later, Sadiq won again, this time defeating PTI's Aleem Khan.

At the hearing today, the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial noted that the case was related to the 2013 elections, adding that the term of those polls had already ended.

To this, Sadiq's lawyer said his client was fined unjustly.

The PML-N leader, who was also present in court, said he had been asked to pay for the expenses incurred in the inspection of National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) records and other documents related to the case.

Sadiq further said he was wrongly accused of rigging the election to secure his victory.

After hearing the arguments, the apex court issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan, Nadra and the prime minister and sought their responses.

NA-122 was among the four controversial constituencies — the other three being NA-110 (Sialkot), NA-125 (Lahore) and NA-154 (Lodhran) — where PTI had demanded for voters’ thumbprint verification to gauge the authenticity of the entire general elections, failing which the party held a months' long anti-government protest in Islamabad in 2014.

Sadiq had in September 2015 approached the top court, challenging the tribunal's verdict.

The petition filed by Sadiq with the top court against the tribunal's verdict is pending since then.

Abdul hanif
Mar 10, 2022 12:38pm
Waste of time Just done to harass IK
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 10, 2022 12:38pm
PM doesn't make excuses when summoned by courts, and neither does he abscond like the corrupt lot due to their guilty conscience!
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Mar 10, 2022 12:39pm
Wastage of time and efforts.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan
Mar 10, 2022 12:39pm
When a bunch of known corrupt people unite against one man and spare no effort to ridicule him, blackmail him and attempt to assassinate his character, blindly follow that one man - Marcus Aurelius
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Mar 10, 2022 12:40pm
History will be a witness as to how the only one clean and a patriot leader IK was teased,mentally tortured from all sides.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Mar 10, 2022 01:13pm
Ayaz vs Imran, no match. Imran Khan won by big margin
Reply Recommend 0
A Ali
Mar 10, 2022 01:14pm
Pour courts are at minced 130 in delivering justice and making rightful decisions. 9 years old case, though irrelevant speaks about performance of our judiciary.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Mar 10, 2022 01:19pm
Good timing. The man was not PM though at that time.
Reply Recommend 0
Malhi
Mar 10, 2022 01:21pm
As always, SC indulged in frivolous petitions to stay in limelight while wasting time of PM in this useless discussion.
Reply Recommend 0
Humara Watan
Mar 10, 2022 01:23pm
What happened to Uzair Baloch case. Hundreds of people killed and still that case pending.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Mar 10, 2022 01:33pm
What a third class mindset !
Reply Recommend 0

