Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2022

Modi’s party set to win Uttar Pradesh

AFPPublished March 8, 2022 - Updated March 8, 2022 08:01am
A woman leaves after casting her vote as others wait for their turn at a polling station during the last phase of state assembly election in Varanasi in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 7. — Reuters
A woman leaves after casting her vote as others wait for their turn at a polling station during the last phase of state assembly election in Varanasi in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 7. — Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party was set for a resounding victory but a reduced majority at elections in the country’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh, exit polls forecast on Monday.

Exit polls are not always reliable in India, but an average of four indicated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led in the state by firebrand monk Yogi Adityanath, would win 240 seats — more than enough for a majority in the 403-seat assembly.

The official results for the bellwether state, which is home to more than 200 million people, will be announced on Thursday.

Voting took place over several weeks in different rounds, the last of which was on Monday.

The BJP won by a landslide in the previous state election in 2017, sweeping 312 seats in the state, which sends more lawmakers to the national parliament than any other.

The BJP’s main rival Samajwadi (Socialist) Party, which has been seeking to tap into discontent over job losses and rising prices, was predicted to finish second with 150 seats.

Experts say the result in Uttar Pradesh will be viewed as a referendum on Modi, who was re-elected in 2019 and could seek a third term in 2024. Results are also due in four other states that have voted.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Mar 08, 2022 08:05am
Another sad day for us.
Reply Recommend 0
Anil
Mar 08, 2022 08:05am
These are exit polls results.
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Mar 08, 2022 08:06am
Hail Modi
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 08, 2022 08:09am
India: The cancer of hate has spread to many organs. The patient is in terrible pain. But the cancer is happy.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 08, 2022 08:10am
Nobody has damaged India more in history than fascist Modi. Never stop your enemy when hes hurting himself
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 08, 2022 08:12am
Economic disaster, territory loss, IAF loss, Sikh takeover of capital, end of Pak isolation. We want BJP in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Alige
Mar 08, 2022 08:18am
Keep crying y’all. It is Modi again.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 08, 2022 08:21am
Rigged, no democracy in India.
Reply Recommend 0
SlowTrack
Mar 08, 2022 08:27am
@Fastrack, Stop day dreaming. Indian under Modi is progressing but you keep your eyes closed
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Mar 08, 2022 09:02am
Someone doesn't look happy here.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Mar 08, 2022 09:03am
Modi's magic wand is keeping his enemies under stress and strain.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Mar 08, 2022 09:04am
Sad day for the neighbouring country.
Reply Recommend 0
Canadian
Mar 08, 2022 09:11am
Modi is not only the future of India, he is the future of the world.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

International Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2022

International Women’s Day

WOMEN in Pakistan will be silent no more. Each year on March 8, International Women’s Day, their voices come...
PM’s growing challenge
Updated 08 Mar, 2022

PM’s growing challenge

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan is under pressure. As political developments unfold at a quickening pace and the ...
08 Mar, 2022

Valuation rates

IT is difficult to welcome the drastic reduction in the property valuation rates the Federal Board of Revenue had...
07 Mar, 2022

Forgotten Afghans

WHEN the US withdrew its forces from Afghanistan, there was evidently little optimism that Washington and its...
FATF unfairness
Updated 07 Mar, 2022

FATF unfairness

The govt needs to ramp up diplomatic efforts for mustering greater support for its endeavours to restructure its AML/CFT regime.
07 Mar, 2022

The other casualty in war

IN a move to drown out ‘disinformation’ about the invasion of Ukraine, the European Union last week officially...