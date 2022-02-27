Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 27, 2022

Man arrested for hacking Ehsaas project account in Muzaffargarh

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished February 27, 2022 - Updated February 27, 2022 11:25am

MUZAFFARGARH: The Ehsaas Kifalat Programme assistant director, along with personnel of law-enforcement agencies, on Saturday arrested a man who allegedly withdrew Rs13,000 through hacking.

The officials handed over the suspect to a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Assistant Director Zafar Ali said a complaint was received from Lahore about hacking and suspect Abdul Razzaq Chandia allegedly withdrew Rs13,000 from the account of the Ehsaas project by using a device.

It transpired, he said, that Chandia was operating in Muzaffargarh with the help of facilitators. LEAs arrested Chandia and handed him over to the FIA.

Meanwhile, the Layyah police on Saturday arrested a kidnapper in Peshawar.

District Police Officer Nida Umer Chattha constituted a team that conducted a raid to arrest the kidnappers.

Sources said Liaquat Ali, a resident of 434/TDA, Layyah, was kidnapped on Sept 23, 2020, and police registered a case under section 365, 365A, 301 of PPC against two suspects. Police conducted raids but failed to recover Ali.

A police team finally arrested Sohail Khan in Peshawar.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2022

