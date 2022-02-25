Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 25, 2022

Iraq unveils restoration work at ancient city ravaged by IS

AFPPublished February 25, 2022 - Updated February 25, 2022 09:48am
THE picture taken on Thursday shows a view of Iraq’s ancient city of Hatra in the northern region of al-Hadar.—AFP
THE picture taken on Thursday shows a view of Iraq’s ancient city of Hatra in the northern region of al-Hadar.—AFP

HATRA: Iraq unveiled three monumental sculptures in the ancient city of Hatra on Thursday, newly restored after being vandalised by militants of the militant Islamic State (IS) group during their brief, but the brutal rule.

The jihadists released video footage in 2015 of their orgy of destruction at Hatra in which they took guns and pickaxes to the once extensive remains of what was one of the leading trade entrepots between the Roman and Parthian empires in the first and second centuries AD.

A Roman-style sculpture of a life-size figure and a series of reliefs of faces on the side of the great temple were among the restored pieces shown off to journalists.

“IS destroyed everything that was important in this city,” senior antiquities official Ali Obeid Sholgham told AFP.

Provincial antiquities chief Khair al-Din Ahmed Nasser said works of art were “ripped out and shattered — we found fragments all over the site”.

“We recovered some pieces, Others which were missing we replaced with the same type of stone.” The restoration work at Hatra is being carried out by Iraqi experts in collaboration with Italy’s International Association for Mediterranean and Oriental Studies with funding from the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas.

IS filmed similar acts of destruction by its militants in Mosul Museum, 100 kilometres northeast of Hatra, and in Palmyra in neighbouring Syria.

Iraqi government forces retook Hatra in 2017, several months before claiming victory over the jihadists who swept through much of the north and west of the country three years earlier.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Feb 25, 2022 09:57am
'Orgy of Destruction' :- • Bamiyan Buddha (Afghanistan) ---- by: Taliban. • Hatra Sculptures (Iraq) ---- by: Islamic State (IS).
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Feb 25, 2022 10:48am
@M. Emad, paid for by Israel and west!
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Feb 25, 2022 10:58am
US and Israel wanted any symbols of belonging to be wiped out
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ukraine invasion
Updated 25 Feb, 2022

Ukraine invasion

UNLESS speedy efforts at de-escalation are made, the crisis in Ukraine has the potential to morph into a ...
25 Feb, 2022

Verdict delivered

The fact that Noor’s father had to repeatedly vouch for her character in front of media should be a source of shame for everyone.
25 Feb, 2022

Tree plantation drive

ANOTHER spring and monsoon tree plantation drive has kicked off in a number of cities in continuation of the federal...
In choppy seas
Updated 24 Feb, 2022

In choppy seas

WITH chances growing of a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the leadership of the ruling PTI...
24 Feb, 2022

Peca amendment

THE courts have already given an indication, it seems, as to the legal merits of the reprehensible amendment to the...
24 Feb, 2022

Rangers in Karachi

PERHAPS rattled by the public outcry against the recent wave of murders and armed muggings, numerous solutions are...