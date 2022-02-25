Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 25, 2022

LHC restrains FIA from proceeding against ex-DG Bashir Memon

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 25, 2022 - Updated February 25, 2022 09:17am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from holding proceedings against its former director general Bashir Memon and harassing him in an inquiry of alleged collusion with former husband of fashion model Sofia Mirza.

Justice Asjad Javed Ghural sought a reply from the FIA by March 21 and ordered, “In the meanwhile, neither any proceedings shall be made pursuant to the impugned notice dated Dec 24, 2021 nor the petitioner shall be harassed in any manner whatsoever.”

Earlier, Mr Memon personally appeared before the court along with his counsel Mian Ali Ashfaq.

The counsel argued that the agency initiated an inquiry against the petitioner on the charge of extending illegal favours to Umar Farooq Zahoor, the ex-husband of model Mirza, and not launching an inquiry against him to recover her two minor daughters from the father.

He said the agency issued a call-up notice to the petitioner on Dec 24 last.

The counsel argued that the impugned call-up notice was in violation of the FIA Act 1971 which envisages that no suit, prosecution or other legal proceedings shall lie against any member of the agency exercising any power or performing any function in good faith.

He said the FIA was making cases against the petitioner only on political consideration.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

25 Feb, 2022

Ukraine invasion

UNLESS speedy efforts at de-escalation are made, the crisis in Ukraine has the potential to morph into a ...
25 Feb, 2022

Verdict delivered

The fact that Noor’s father had to repeatedly vouch for her character in front of media should be a source of shame for everyone.
25 Feb, 2022

Tree plantation drive

ANOTHER spring and monsoon tree plantation drive has kicked off in a number of cities in continuation of the federal...
In choppy seas
Updated 24 Feb, 2022

In choppy seas

WITH chances growing of a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the leadership of the ruling PTI...
24 Feb, 2022

Peca amendment

THE courts have already given an indication, it seems, as to the legal merits of the reprehensible amendment to the...
24 Feb, 2022

Rangers in Karachi

PERHAPS rattled by the public outcry against the recent wave of murders and armed muggings, numerous solutions are...