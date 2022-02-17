Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 17, 2022

'Political reasons' behind Pakistani MPs’ plane being denied Kabul landing last year: Qaiser

Tahir KhanPublished February 17, 2022 - Updated February 17, 2022 10:07pm
This image shows National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser at the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber and Industry stakeholders' meeting. — Photo provided by author
This image shows National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser at the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber and Industry stakeholders' meeting. — Photo provided by author

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser disclosed on Thursday that a plane carrying Pakistani parliamentarians had not been allowed to land in Kabul last year due to “political reasons”.

Last year in April, a parliamentary delegation headed by Qaiser had departed for Afghanistan on a three-day official visit but had returned home within minutes after Afghan authorities did not allow their plane to land at Kabul airport.

At the time, it was reported that the landing was denied due to “security reasons”.

The Pakistani parliamentary delegation was going to Afghanistan on the invitation of then Afghan Wolesi Jirga speaker Mir Rehman Rehmani, who had later spoken to Qaiser to apologise over the incident.

However, the NA speaker commented on the situation for the very first time on Thursday, citing political reasons behind the incident.

“My visit to Afghanistan was hit by politics. I had not commented on the incident at the time,” Qaiser told a gathering of Pakistani and Afghan businessmen, investors and industrialists in Islamabad.

Pakistan's ties with the previous Afghan regime, led by former president Ashraf Ghani, had soured with ousted first vice-president Amrullah Saleh and former national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib publicly using derogatory language against the country.

At today's event, the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber and Industry (PAJCCI) stakeholders’ meeting, delegates stressed that political differences should be set aside as they had an impact on bilateral and transit trade between the countries.

The speaker endorsed the views and said that it was unfortunate that politics had become a hurdle in other matters.

“Politics should not play a role in trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” Qaiser said, calling on Pakistani and Afghan traders to float proposals to boost bilateral trade and remove obstacles that affect it.

The NA speaker went on to say that PM Imran was "monitoring relations with Afghanistan", adding that he was advocating for the Afghans at an international level and calling for the release of their frozen assets.

"The prime minister has been urging the international community to avert the humanitarian crisis in the country [that has been] ravaged by years of conflict,” he said.

In his speech at the day-long meeting, PAJCCI co-chairman and renowned Afghan business leader Khan Jan Alokozai admitted that political issues had affected bilateral trade with Pakistan.

PAJCCI Chairman Zubair Motiwala told Dawn.com that the volume of Pak-Afghan trade had reduced to $1.2 billion from nearly $3bn due to several factors.

“There had been political pressures during the previous governments in Afghanistan, but now many of our problems have been resolved after the Islamic Emirate formed the government,” Alokozai said without elaborating.

He said that Afghans were interested in trade with Pakistan and through Pakistani ports.

“We expect more facilities from Pakistan than any other country. As our banking system faces international curbs, we want Pakistan to opt for an alternate system like China, Uzbekistan and Iran,” Alokozai said.

He complained of delays in clearing containers at Karachi posts which sometimes lead to demurrages on Afghan transit goods. He also voiced concerns about the problems faced by Afghans in obtaining business visas, saying that he had only been issued a six-month visa.

Qaiser told the participants of the meeting that the federal cabinet would soon decide on more incentives for Afghan traders.

Pak Afghan Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Feb 17, 2022 10:12pm
Those who denied are now absconders with huge amounts of Afghanis money.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Feb 17, 2022 10:18pm
Nothing has changed much, we are still as irrelevant in Afghanistan today as yesterday.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Feb 17, 2022 10:38pm
Please understand Afghanistan is an independent and sovereign country not a colony
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Altaf Hussain’s acquittal
17 Feb, 2022

Altaf Hussain’s acquittal

THERE is a surreal disconnect between the verdict returned on Tuesday in a London court and the lived reality of the...
17 Feb, 2022

Polluted Ravi

THAT a study by a British university has found the Ravi that flows through Lahore and other cities of Punjab to be...
17 Feb, 2022

Covid restrictions

WHILE it is fortunate that there is a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation, the NCOC has thought it fit to...
16 Feb, 2022

Proposed SOE law

WITH the IMF preparing to keep a strict eye on every dollar that it plans to give Pakistan under its recently ...
16 Feb, 2022

Border security

THE interior minister of Iran, Ahmad Vahidi, has concluded an important and timely visit to Pakistan. He held...
Waiting for Australia
16 Feb, 2022

Waiting for Australia

When Australia arrive next month, it will be a watershed moment for the revival of international cricket in the country.