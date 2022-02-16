Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 16, 2022

Police given 15 days to complete probe in Parveen Rind case

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 16, 2022 - Updated February 16, 2022 10:36am

KARACHI: Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh of the Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed the police to complete investigation into the alleged torture of Parveen Rind, the house officer of the Peoples University of Medical and Health Science for Women (PUMHSW), Shaheed Benazirabad district, within 15 days.

The DIG and SSP concerned as well as registrar of the university appeared before the chief justice along with reports on the matter. Ms Rind also turned up barefoot and appeared before the chief justice. However, the Shaheed Benazirabad deputy commissioner was found absent.

On Feb 12, the CJ had taken notice of media reports regarding the alleged torture of Ms Rind at the hands of three university officials and summoned the DIG, SSP, DC and registrar.

After the hearing, held in the chamber of the chief justice, DIG Khadim Hussain Rind said the CJ was informed that an FIR of the incident had already been registered and the complainant had been asked to provide evidence available with her to the police. He further stated that one of the nominated suspects obtained his protective bail from the high court yesterday [Feb 14].

The DIG said there was no delay made on the part of the police as a letter for medical examination of the complainant had been issued on the day the incident was claimed to have happened.

Ms Rind told the media that her life was in danger as she was receiving threats. She said she had requested the authorities concerned to transfer her to some other city.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, taking notice of the threats to Ms Rind, said that foolproof security be provided to her.

Our Hyderabad correspondent adds: During his visit to the university on Tuesday to meet vice chancellor Dr Gulshan Memon, registrar Dr Qurban Ali Memon and other officials, as well as some students, in order to ascertain facts about the matter, DIG Khadim Rind expressed the view that an officer facing harassment charges should not be given any posting.

The DIG has formed a special team led by the Shaheed Benazirabad SSP and called a progress report of the matter.

According to the police officer, he in his report submitted in the high court stated that the probe team had informed him that Maryam Inayat, the investigation officer of the Parveen Rind case, visited scene of the alleged offence and prepared a memo of injury to the complainant in the presence of witnesses. She also recorded statement of prosecution witness Ali Nawaz Rind, the DIG quoted the probe team as telling him.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

16 Feb, 2022

Proposed SOE law

WITH the IMF preparing to keep a strict eye on every dollar that it plans to give Pakistan under its recently ...
16 Feb, 2022

Border security

THE interior minister of Iran, Ahmad Vahidi, has concluded an important and timely visit to Pakistan. He held...
Waiting for Australia
16 Feb, 2022

Waiting for Australia

When Australia arrive next month, it will be a watershed moment for the revival of international cricket in the country.
15 Feb, 2022

Political games

THE political scene is heating up fast. With a flurry of important meetings happening in Islamabad and Lahore, and...
What have we become?
Updated 15 Feb, 2022

What have we become?

IS there really no end to our days of shame? The savagery that we witnessed just two months ago in Sialkot erupted...
15 Feb, 2022

PTM dharna

LEADERS and supporters of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement are once again on the roads, this time camping out in front...