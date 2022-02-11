Army chief visits Ordnance Centre, Fauji Foundation in Karachi

KARACHI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday attended the Colonel Commandant Ceremony at the Ordnance Centre, Malir, during his visit to the city, an ISPR release said.

The COAS installed Major General Syed Shahab Shahid as Colonel Commandant of the Ordnance Corps, it said.

According to the release, the COAS appreciated the Corps for their role in war and peace, especially during war against terrorism. A large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers from the Ordnance Corps attended the ceremony.

The army chief also visited the PAF Air War College Institute.

Addressing participants of the 35th Air War Course, he appreciated thorough professionalism of PAF and its enviable achievements. He urged the officers to make consistent efforts to keep abreast with modern developments and maintain cutting edge advantage.

“Superiority in modern-day battlefield could only be maintained if we remain alive to contemporary challenges and are prepared to tackle them in line with emerging modern concepts, General Bajwa said.

He reiterated that the armed forces must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to misadventure by any adversary.

During his visit to Fauji Foundation set-ups in the city, the army chief was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing and future projects of the foundation. He appreciated the performance and commitment of the institution towards provision of quality services and contributing immensely to the national exchequer.

The COAS was accompanied by Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, Commander Karachi Corps, in his visit to the city.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2022