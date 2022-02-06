Murtaza Wahab renames Karachi's Askari Park as Kashmir Park

KARACHI: Erstwhile Askari Park has been named as Kashmir Park by Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab to pay homage to the people of India-held Kashmir for their struggle for right to self-determination.

Barrister Wahab unveiled the plaque of Kashmir Park on University Road in a ceremony held on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, he said that Kashmir Park would be run by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in the best interest of the people of the metropolis.

He said that Askari park located at the site of Old Sabzi Mandi was handed over to the KMC in light of the order of the Supreme Court. It was decided to name it Kashmir Park on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said.

He also congratulated all KMC officers and staff on the successful completion of the park transfer process.

Responding to a question, he said that other parks in the city would also be rehabilitated.

He said Kashmir Park would be made the best amusement park for the citizens, especially children and women.

The administrator said that Karachi had been divided into three zones and roads were being constructed in different areas with a cost of Rs3 billion.

“Every effort is made to complete the development work as soon as possible,” he added.

Later, the administrator along with other senior officials attended the Kashmir solidarity rally and paid homage to the people of Kashmir.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2022