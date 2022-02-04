Dawn Logo

Olympian Rashid handed 10-year ban for using ‘abusive language’ against PM Imran

Mohammad YaqoobPublished February 4, 2022 - Updated February 4, 2022 11:53am
A file photo of Olympian Rashid-ul-Hasan. — Picture courtesy: PHF
LAHORE: In an unusual development which may raise voices in support of freedom of expression, Olympian Rashid-ul-Hasan was banned by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Thursday for ten years allegedly for his offensive criticism over the decline of the country’s hockey on a social media platform.

Rashid, the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games gold medallist, while categorically denying the allegations of using offensive language is considering the option to challenge the ban in the court of law.

A PHF inquiry committee was constituted to see if Rashid had used abusive language against Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the PHF patron-in-chief. The instructions in this regard were given by PHF president retired Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and secretary Asif Bajwa, said a press release issued on Thursday.

After Rashid did not respond to two notices issued to him on the matter, the committee on PHF president’s instructions imposed the ten-year ban. The copy of the notification has also been sent to National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Sports.

Speaking on the matter, Rashid dispelled the impression of abusive language he was alleged to have used against the prime minister on any social media forum.

“On social media or any other public media I have always given [due] respect to the prime minister,” the 62-year-old Rashid told Dawn.

“On a WhatsApp group I only said that on the container though Imran Khan was claiming that he would put the game of hockey on the right track, nothing came on the surface during the last three years. And I also said Imran will not do any good work for hockey,” the Olympian remarked while giving his clarification.

As a citizen of the country, Rashid added, he had the right to speak, but “I didn’t use any abusive language”.

Expressing his surprise over the ban announced by the PHF, Rashid said currently he was not even holding any position in the federation.

According to Rashid, he received the first notice from the PHF some five months ago, adding “it didn’t carry any solid material, that’s why I did not consider it serious”.

“The second explanation notice I received some 45 days ago,” he said.

“I wrote a short reply to the PHF refusing to accept the allegations as I did not use any abusive language against the prime minister,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, the PHF requested the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to issue letters to PEMRA and other relevant institutions to take further steps for implementing the ban on Rashid.

June
Feb 04, 2022 10:52am
Where is the freedom of expression?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Vaqar Awan
Feb 04, 2022 10:58am
Totally open badmashi by government. Constitution does give us freedom of speech and expression. Nothing wrong done by Rashid.
Reply Recommend 0
Malaria
Feb 04, 2022 11:03am
u cant criticize politicians now a days, Democracy is turning into autocracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Cavalier
Feb 04, 2022 11:08am
When you have an incompetent, egomaniac person with a fragility of a snow flake,this is all but expected.Rashid learnt it hard way
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 04, 2022 11:11am
Hockey -vs- Cricket
Reply Recommend 0
Cracktrack
Feb 04, 2022 11:14am
Shame on IK and PHF.
Reply Recommend 0
Topi Drama
Feb 04, 2022 11:17am
This is not democracy or freedom of expression… this is control. Whoever speaks against us will be punished. Fake democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Feb 04, 2022 11:18am
Imran the fascist
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Feb 04, 2022 11:19am
Do people miss PMLN and PPP now?
Reply Recommend 0
sami
Feb 04, 2022 11:19am
He should have been respectful when talking about PM.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 04, 2022 11:24am
Instead of criticizing he could’ve asked for a meeting with PM. Since they’re both athletes, PM would’ve definitely had a conversation with him
Reply Recommend 0
Maula Jatt
Feb 04, 2022 11:25am
Imran Khan deserves the abuses and insults.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Feb 04, 2022 11:32am
Emperor Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Ash20
Feb 04, 2022 11:35am
Wow, if this is not fascism, then what it is?
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Feb 04, 2022 11:36am
Lot of people missing for criticising the special club of ruling class. Thank Allah that you are only banned.
Reply Recommend 0
Eb Raar
Feb 04, 2022 11:37am
As things stand, Professor Hafeez may be the next one for speaking out regarding cricket..
Reply Recommend 0
Hypocrisy Exposed
Feb 04, 2022 11:38am
Fascist IK
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Ahmed
Feb 04, 2022 11:43am
It is the "chamchas" sitting in PHF who have reacted so strongly.
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Feb 04, 2022 11:44am
Freedom of Expression in Pakistan. Any takers?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 04, 2022 11:45am
Let me blame India even for this.
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh
Feb 04, 2022 11:45am
Imran Khan should have been the high school prom queen instead of a PM of a nuclear armed country the way he settles scores for his petty vindictiveness
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Masud
Feb 04, 2022 11:46am
They cheat and win everything and when criticized either silence you permanently or punish you severely democracy RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Feb 04, 2022 11:47am
@Urooj, Never Ever
Reply Recommend 0
Kahsif Ajaz
Feb 04, 2022 11:48am
Fascism.
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Feb 04, 2022 11:49am
Well, I am surprised that he has survived lynching by mobs of PTI after his act of "blasphemy"
Reply Recommend 0
John
Feb 04, 2022 11:50am
Definition of fascism .
Reply Recommend 0
Akmal Khan
Feb 04, 2022 11:53am
Real fascism at its peak display. When gold medalist are treated like such, one can imagine degradation of democracy. PMIK also used derogatory remarks against many people so maybe he should also be banned then? Or does this rule rule imply to opposing voice only!
Reply Recommend 0
Nauman
Feb 04, 2022 11:54am
Repeat after me: This is the most fascist govt in the whole history of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Feb 04, 2022 11:54am
This country is becoming a real facist country as the PMLN says.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Feb 04, 2022 11:55am
Sad to see Mr Ego gone toxic.
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Feb 04, 2022 11:56am
Is he banned to use WhatsApp ??
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Feb 04, 2022 12:02pm
First time ever when a athlete is banned not for "using" performance enhancers but for "using" critical language against the great Imran Khan. Wah wah Naya Pakistan Wah Wah!
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 04, 2022 12:04pm
Imran flop Khan thinks this is a dictatorship. You can’t silence every Pakistani. Time for this fascist to resign
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 04, 2022 12:04pm
Sham democracy
Reply Recommend 0
GV
Feb 04, 2022 12:07pm
Intolerance at its peak. Shame on the government.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Feb 04, 2022 12:07pm
Freedom of expression should be expressed using polite language and vocabulary!
Reply Recommend 0
warda
Feb 04, 2022 12:09pm
Following modi tactics to suppress voice of reason
Reply Recommend 0
Handsome PM
Feb 04, 2022 12:10pm
Fascism at ita peak
Reply Recommend 0
Slowcrack
Feb 04, 2022 12:12pm
India is responsible for this and usa and Israel are behind this trying to weaken Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Feb 04, 2022 12:14pm
Absolutely Ridiculous!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Pp
Feb 04, 2022 12:15pm
@Fastrack, you are such a cutie ! Love you ! I was wondering where the hell you’ve been :)
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
Feb 04, 2022 12:16pm
So, this is what 'FREE SPEECH' and FREEDOM of SPEECH in Naya Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0

